Enterprise softball player Georgia Lessman signs with Iowa

ENTERPRISE - A former standout at Troy University who excelled as a hitter with speed, Enterprise head softball coach Kate Stump sees a lot of similarities between her and the Wildcats’ current lead-off hitter, Georgia Lessman.

“I couldn’t ask for a better lead-off hitter,” Stump said on Tuesday, just minutes after Lessman signed to play college softball for Iowa. “She knows her role as she does a good job of getting on base, but also has the ability to score runs.

"She is truly a triple threat. I know we talk about that a lot with left-handed hitters, but she can slap, bunt and swing it. She has been super reliable for the last three years.”

Lessman has earned 136 hits over the last two seasons with a .471 batting average and has amassed 75 steals in 76 attempts, while scoring 106 runs, posting similar numbers as Stump did at Troy when she led the Trojans and the Sun Belt Conference in stolen bases (41), hits (76) and was second in runs scored (52) during her senior year.

“I tell her all the time that she reminds me a lot of myself,” said Stump, who starred at Northview and Shelton State before going to Troy.

Though she never saw Stump play in person, Lessman has seen enough of Stump to appreciate the comparison.

“I didn’t (see her play), but I have seen a lot of videos (of her playing) and it is something that is the biggest compliment I could get,” Lessman said.

Lessman, a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection with the Wildcats, is a native of Iowa who spent most of her early years in St. Louis before moving to Enterprise before her freshman year.

In signing with the Hawkeye program in Iowa City, she will get a chance to play in front of both of her grandparents, who live in Sioux City, as well as some cousins who live in Des Moines.

“It is very important,” Lessman said. “I don’t get to see my grandparents a lot because I live so far away from them, so it is something good that they can see me a lot.”

As someone who has played softball since she was 6 years old, Tuesday’s signing was a fulfillment of life-long work, said Lessman.

“It feels great,” Lessman said. “I have worked for this for a very long time, so it is very exciting.”

The Wildcat senior committed to Iowa on Sept. 15, choosing the Hawkeyes over interest from Louisiana Tech, Troy, South Alabama and Tennessee

“The team atmosphere is very positive and very great,” Lessman said. “The coaches are very good as well.

“The campus is very big, but it felt like home. It was definitely a place I want to spend the last four years (of school).”

Stump said Lessman is also a solid outfielder on defense for the Wildcats, but her role on offense is her biggest value to Enterprise.

“She is good at both, but offense is definitely where she shines,” Stump said. “She has the ability to read the defense and get on base. She knows her role and she understands the game really well. She is definitely someone we lean on offensively.”

Lessman relishes the role as the lead-off to ignite the Wildcat offense.

“Most importantly is to get on base and start off a game on a positive note is what I try to do as a lead-off hitter,” Lessman said.