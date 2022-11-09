Enterprise softball player Robinette signs with Gulf Coast

For Enterprise senior softball standout Macy Robinette, signing to play for a college program wasn’t just a matter of putting a signature to a scholarship document on Wednesday.

It was a lot more to the Wildcat senior outfielder, who signed to play at traditional junior college power, Gulf Coast State College, formerly known as Gulf Coast Community College.

“It is an extremely big deal for me,” Robinette said. “I have been playing softball since I was little and I have always had this dream to play at the next level. Seeing everything now pay off and all the hard work I have put in finally coming into play means the world to me.”

Though she had interest from several other colleges, including Shelton State, Southern Union, Chattahoochee Valley and University of Tennessee Southern, Robinette was sold on Gulf Coast, located a few miles off the sandy beaches in Panama City Beach, Fla.

“It is amazing to have the opportunity to play for a great coach (Scot Thomas), a great team,” a serious Robinette said of Gulf Coast’s softball program that has six top 10 national finishes and 14 top three conference finishes since the mid-1990s before joking, “There’s nothing better than living at the beach.”

In joining Gulf Coast, Robinette said she will see a lot of familiar faces around the softball program that will help her make the transition easier, including teammates of her travel ball team, the Alabama Fury.

“I have a lot of friends down there,” Robinette said. “If you know me, I am a home body, but the people down there will make the transition a lot easier.

“I have a lot of teammates down there and a lot coming with me so I will be able to play with some of my closest friends.”

Entering her third year as a starter at EHS this spring, Robinette is one of the sparkplugs of the Wildcat team. Offensively as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup behind teammate Georgia Lessman, an Iowa commitment, she hit .346 this past spring with a .440 on-base percentage. She reached base off 44 hits and 15 walks, yet scored 42 runs. She also drove in 30 runs and stole 22 bases in 23 attempts.

“She is a phenomenal player for us, defensively and offensively,” Enterprise head coach Kate Stump said. “She has an ability to get on base. She takes pride in getting on base and at the top of the order, you can’t ask for anything more.

“She hit in the two hole every game last year, so we had a one-two punch at the top with Georgia Lessman who is also a slap hitter then Macy that followed her up. Macy understood her role in that position.”

Stump added that Robinette’s ability to understand the game was another top attribute of the Gulf Coast signee.

“She knows softball,” Stump said. “She watches it all the time. Her softball IQ is pretty high. She knows what she needs to do to get on base and score runs.”

Robinette feels she is just as good on defense. She plays mostly left and center field. She adds her speed is important defensively and also on the base paths on offense.

“I feel I contribute evenly offensively and defensively,” Robinette said. “I feel I have a strong glove in the field. One of my biggest attributes is my speed. I love to run and I use that to my advantage.”