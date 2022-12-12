Enterprise softball player Ward signs with Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Enterprise senior softball player Ryleigh Ward knew for several years she wanted to play college softball. She also had an idea of her choice of study.

She was able to connect the two themes on Monday in signing to play softball at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, located off the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne, Mass., on the eastern seashore.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy is the second oldest maritime academy in the United States. It educates young men and women for service as officers in the United States Merchant Marine, U.S. Armed Forces, and Nation's intermodal transportation system.

Ward, an outfielder in her second year at Enterprise after moving from Crestview, Fla., said signing to play college softball was a “huge priority” for her.

The only thing I have been thinking about for the past three years was playing college softball, so I am excited I get to do that now,” Ward said.

Athletically, the Buccaneers are a Division III program

Ward, who comes from a military family with her father a member of the U.S. Army at Fort Rucker, said the maritime academy offered her an area of study she was interested in pursuing.

“I knew I wanted to do international business, but I wasn’t quite sure (where) because that is such a vague field to go into,” Ward. “I wasn’t sure until I saw the maritime side of things and I talked to a lot of people that went to that school.”

In joining Massachusetts Maritime Academy, she already has a little of her future mapped out.

“I will go into the maritime business, so I will be on a boat, spending six months on the SS Kennedy,” Ward said. “I will spend a good amount of time on the boat my first and second year and in my third and fourth year, they will send me overseas to work in Shanghai or Denmark – a lot of co-op learning.

“They have a lot of leadership opportunities I am looking at and I am hoping to make to company commander when I am up there.”

Ward said Massachusetts Maritime Academy head softball coach Will Griffiths contacted her through a recruiting service.

“I went up there in January of last year,” Ward said of visiting the school. “He (Griffiths) gave me an offer on the spot. We did the big tour and I fell in love with the school. The structure of the program has a military background, but you don’t have to go into the military. I also liked the coaching staff.”

In addition, Ward also received an invitation from Griffiths to play on international teams he coaches for.

“He also offered a spot on the international team, so I got to play for him overseas in Italy,” Ward said.

Next summer, Ward will play for Griffiths-led teams in Belgium and Amsterdam.

Born in Rhode Island, Ward was a little familiar with the East coast area, but after living the last four years in the Deep South at Crestview (two years) and now Enterprise (closing in on two years), she knows she will have to get acclimated again to the harsher, winter climate of the northeast.

“I think I have adapted a bit (to the weather here), so I might have to shock myself again,” joked Ward.

On the softball field, Ward said she enjoys playing on defense. She is a natural corner outfielder.

“I love taking charge in the outfield and being able to communicate with a teammate and leaning on each other,” Ward said. “That is my favorite.

“Defense is definitely my strength. I love being out in the field.”

Enterprise head softball coach Kate Stump said she has seen Ward for only one season, but has been impressed by her senior.

“She works hard. I never have to ask her to hustle,” Stump said. “She will always hustle. She will always does the right thing. She is super great kid. She gives 100 percent all the time. They are definitely getting a good one.”

Stump also likes Ward’s offensive potential.

“Offensively, she does a good job of putting the ball in play,” Stump said. “I could count on a few hands of how many times she did not put the ball in play, whether it was a ground ball or fly ball moving a runner. Offensively is where she stands out.”