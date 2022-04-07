Enterprise softball team dominates Dothan

Enterprise’s softball team got rolling quickly on Thursday against rival Dothan.

The Wildcats posted six runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-1 six-inning win over the Wolves in a Class 7A, Area 3 game at the Dothan campus.

Enterprise (18-5 overall, 4-0 in area) moved to within one win of clinching the area regular-season title and the host spot for the area postseason tournament. The Wildcats have two area games left – next Wednesday against Jeff Davis and April 19 against Dothan, both at home. The three other area teams (Dothan, Prattville and Jeff Davis) have at least two area losses.

The Wildcats put themselves in the area driver’s seat with Thursday’s win over the Wolves, sparked by the first-inning eruption.

“The girls came out ready to go,” Enterprise head coach Kate Stump said. “It is always iffy if you are going to score in the first inning. It is just tough in seeing a pitcher for the first time. I thought we did a good job of getting on base and when we did get outs, they were productive outs.”

Two errors, a walk and a hit batter helped jump start the Wildcat first inning, continuing a trend for the youth-oriented Wolves (7-14, 2-2), who started four seventh graders, including the pitcher, plus an eighth grader and a ninth grader in the starting nine.

“That has been part of our problem all year is we walk a few and give up a big inning with some errors too,” Dothan head coach Donny Bright said.

“When you walk a couple of batters, the errors can go hand-in-hand as usually you get on your heels after walks. You relax and the ball comes to you and you are not ready, so you make an error. I don’t want to blame it on our youth, but we are young.”

Georgia Lessman, who had four hits to spark an 11-hit Wildcat attack, singled on a bunt to start the game. Following an infield fly out, Taylor Danford singled home Lessman, who had moved to second with a stolen base.

Skylar Frey drew a walk and Kinley Hutto was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gracyn Snell then bunted with Dothan pitcher Jada Newman picking the ball up and firing home, but the catcher missed the ball and Danford scored to make it 2-0.

With the bases still loaded, Emma Faulk delivered a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Katie Valentine, a courtesy runner for Frey. Savannah Mitten followed with a two-run double to center, scoring Hutto and Snell to make it 5-0. The final run scored when Jamie Jackson’s fly ball to center was misplayed, allowing Mitten to score.

The first inning output was more than enough for the Wildcats' pitcher Frey, who shut down the Wolves offense, giving up just five hits and one run, while striking out eight and not walking a batter.

Stump said Frey was motivated after a lack of success last year against the Wolves.

“She really wanted the ball,” Stump said. “It was a big deal to beat Dothan. We had some history last year as we didn’t beat them one time and I think they beat us seven times, so this was a big game for her.

"She wanted the ball. We had a conversation earlier today before we left and she said, “I want this game.’ So it meant something to her and she dug down deep.”

Stump didn’t believe her pitcher had great pitches on the day, but grinded through the performance.

“The thing I love about Skylar is no matter what pitch isn’t working for her, she is going to find a way to win. Her grittiness is why she is so successful. She just finds ways to get kids out even when her stuff is not working and that was the case today,” Stump said.

Enterprise added a run in the second inning to go up 7-0 when Hutto doubled home Danford, who walked earlier in the inning.

Dothan ruined the shutout in the bottom of the third inning on Maci Woodham’s two-out run-scoring single to right center field. The hit scored Newman, who singled earlier in the frame.

The Wildcats answered with two runs in the top of the fourth to extend the margin to 9-1.

Danford doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a wild pitch. Frey then singled her home. Valentine, the courtesy runner for Frey, stole second and moved to third on another wild pitch. She scored two batters later on a Faulk ground out.

Enterprise scored one each in the fifth and sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy run.

In the fifth, Lessman singled to center and Macy Robinette slapped a triple to left-center, driving in Lessman. In the sixth, Faulk walked to open the inning. Emma Barrette, a courtesy runner for Faulk, stole second, and after an infield fly out to the catcher, Barrette scored on a Jackson single.

In addition to Lessman’s four hits, Danford had two hits with one RBI for Enterprise. Both Faulk and Mitten drove in two runs.

Dothan had five singles from five players with Woodham’s hit scoring the lone run.

While disappointed at losing, Dothan’s Bright said the Wolves would quickly put it aside and keep working.

“I told them before they left, ‘Ladies, you can grow a lot from a loss like this. You lose a big area game like this, you can come back tomorrow and hang your head or you can come back in and work hard.’

“The theme of our year has been ‘Beat Yesterday.’ That is what we will come in and do tomorrow.”

