Enterprise spring sports athletes sign scholarships

For the last two years, Trey Cavanaugh watched teammates walk across the Enterprise High Performing Arts Center stage to sign scholarships and wondered what it would be like.
The Wildcat baseball senior baseball standout doesn’t have to wonder any more.
Cavanaugh along with two baseball teammates plus three girls athletes at the school – one each in cross country, soccer and softball – all had the opportunity to walk across the stage to sign scholarships Wednesday during a ceremony.
Cavanaugh signed with Southern Union Community College in Wadley, while teammates Logan Fleming inked with Enterprise State Community College and Parker Sessions with Central Alabama Community College.
Also signing scholarships were cross country/track runner Natalie Warner with the University of Mobile, girls soccer player Ashlyn Purvis with Huntingdon College and softball player Kyleigh Coin with Shelton State Community College.
Trey Cavanaugh
Southern Union
Pitcher
On signing: It is kind of crazy because you are sitting here as a sophomore and junior and you are watching all these guys walk across the stage and you are like, ‘Man that would be cool to do one day.’ Then you are there. Well, now it is time for the next stage. I am excited.”
On process of deciding on Southern Union: This summer, I played for a team out of Troy and there was one guy (Logan Ross) on that there that talked about it all day, ‘It is so great. It is so nice. It is top of the line.’ I played this summer and I got some recognition and they called me in and I went up there. I visited three-four-five schools and immediately this is where I want to be. We got in the car and we didn’t even leave the place and we walked back in and told them, ‘I am ready to be here.’
On Southern Union: Just how special they are. How everything they have is top of the line. It is the only JUCO in the state to actually have a cafeteria and dorms on campus. If I didn’t play baseball, I was going to go to Auburn and it is 25-30 minutes from Auburn. I will be up there with my friends. It is like a bubble for baseball. It is in Wadley, Alabama, and there is literally just a gas station, a barbeque place and the campus.
Logan Fleming
Enterprise State
Pitcher
On signing with ESCC: It is in my hometown. I get to stay with my parents. I get to see my family the same amount. They are a great baseball program. The coach is a really great guy. I have always heard great things about ESCC, not just from my coaches, but from people all around the arena. That was a big influence.
On role at ESCC: Pitching is the first thing on my mind right now. When I get to ESCC, I will figure out if I am playing both ways. If not, it is not going to be a big factor. I will be happy. Pitching is what I am good at.
On pitching abilities: Well, I passed the eye test for every coach that I met. That is the first thing they tell me. If I could just put on a little weight, I would be happy. Definitely 6-foot-4 gives me a better advantage than most other pitchers. Right now, right now 85 is all I hit on the gun, but I sit 83-84. Hopefully, coach Bubba (Frichter) will get me to 90.
Parker Sessions
Central Alabama
SS/2nd base
On signing with CACC: Honestly, it was the perfect fit for me. It is not too far from home, but it is not like so far that I can’t come home ever. It is a good location, right in the middle. I am near Auburn, I am near Troy, I am near Montgomery so I will be able to go visit other people and see friends. I am also right on Lake Martin.
On defensive positions: I like shortstop more because that is what I have done growing up, but second base is easier on my arm. Shortstop, you have more responsibilities and that is why I like it because I get to be a leader on defense.
On his offense: I am not a home run, big-time kind of bat. I try to be a contact hitter for my team, get on base, move runners, steal bases and score runs any way I can.
Ashlyn Purvis
Huntingdon College
Midfielder
On signing: It was great. I was really nervous, but I am glad to finally commit.
On Huntingdon: It was a long process for me to decide. I had a few other schools, but it is a small school and it was the right fit for me. It is good place that I can call home. Academically and athletically (it fit me). I feel since it is a smaller school there are more chances for me to be on the field more.”
Kyleigh Coin
Shelton State C.C.
3rd base/pitcher
On signing: It was exciting and a little awkward, but definitely it made me excited for the future.”
On Shelton: It felt like a place I should be. He (Coach Buddy Boyle) is the one who showed me around and I got to know his personality better. It was all good. Coach Boyle made it feel like a home environment. The visit just went really well and it felt like home.”
On goals for next year: To have fun and (enjoy the) experience
Natalie Warner
University of Montevallo
Cross Country
On signing: It was sort of like, I don’t want to say surreal, but it felt nice to know my hard work had paid off. It felt rewarding.”
On recruiting: “Originally it was through text messages then when I finally got to talking to the coaches, I realized it was a place that I wanted to go to, from an academic standpoint too.”
On if scholarship was a dream when she started cross country: A couple of years ago when I saw a lot of my friends who were teammates sign, it kind of hit me like maybe that is something I wanted to do too. When I originally started cross country, I didn’t know what it was even. Once I actually started running, I began to love the sport and it became a goal of mine.