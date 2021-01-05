Enterprise standout running back Josh McCray commits to Illinois

Illinois was a late school in the recruitment of Enterprise senior standout Josh McCray.
Apparently, the Fighting Illini -- and new head coach Bret Bielema -- made a quick impression.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound McCray, considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com, committed to Illinois late Monday, becoming the first commitment for Bielema, who was hired at Illinois on Dec. 19.
McCray made his announcement on Twitter, saying he was “1000 committed.” Illinois signed 14 players in the early signing period in December, but McCray becomes the first running back to sign or commit to the Illini in this year’s recruiting cycle, according to Matthew Stevens, editor and publisher of Illini.com/SI.
The Wildcat star, a first team Class 7A all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, was an all-around standout for Enterprise this past season, playing almost exclusively on offense and special teams. McCray rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns on 111 carries, averaging 7.0 yards a carry, while catching 28 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 570 yards and two scores.
He helped the Wildcats finish with a 7-4 record and reach the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Illinois began its recruitment of McCray when Bielema became head coach and the Illini offered the Wildcat senior on Dec. 30. It only took six days for McCray to be sold and make his commitment.
Six Southeastern Conference schools had offered McCray – Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. Washington State of the Pac 10 had also offered.
John Garcia Jr., director of football recruiting for Sports Illustrated, described McCray as an old-school type running back.
“McCray is a build-up speed type who can crash with tilt downhill, is strong to bang inside with good contact balance to drag tacklers, has solid ability to execute a single cut and go and can punch through the second level if he’s allowed to get his lower-half churning,” Garcia said.
“He is a big back who has a bit of an old school feel to his run style. His size and strength make him a candidate to work as a three-down runner, as he can factor in the screen game. McCray also has solid ball skills from his experience as a sophomore as a primary receiver.”
According to Illini.now/SI’s Stephens, the Illini have seven scholarship tailbacks on roster – a junior, three sophomores and two freshmen. No player rushed for more than 560 yards this past year during Illinois’ 2-6 season.