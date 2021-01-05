Enterprise standout running back Josh McCray commits to Illinois

Illinois was a late school in the recruitment of Enterprise senior standout Josh McCray.

Apparently, the Fighting Illini -- and new head coach Bret Bielema -- made a quick impression.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound McCray, considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com, committed to Illinois late Monday, becoming the first commitment for Bielema, who was hired at Illinois on Dec. 19.

McCray made his announcement on Twitter, saying he was “1000 committed.” Illinois signed 14 players in the early signing period in December, but McCray becomes the first running back to sign or commit to the Illini in this year’s recruiting cycle, according to Matthew Stevens, editor and publisher of Illini.com/SI.

The Wildcat star, a first team Class 7A all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, was an all-around standout for Enterprise this past season, playing almost exclusively on offense and special teams. McCray rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns on 111 carries, averaging 7.0 yards a carry, while catching 28 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 570 yards and two scores.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He helped the Wildcats finish with a 7-4 record and reach the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.