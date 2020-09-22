Enterprise sweeps Dothan, Jeff Davis in volleyball tri-match

Enterprise also had its serving on target as well as Neuwien delivered five aces and Rhodes and Taylor four aces each.

“We were just solid,” Graham said. “It is all about our side of the court and that is what we have been working on – is working on our six. It doesn’t matter what level the other team in playing is at – how fast or how slow. We will speed up our side and run an offense. We also communicated and moved our feet well. It was a sound match.”

Graham, as she has done during the season, made some minor line-up changes and said Wildcat players made the proper adjustments.

“Every day, I move around the line-up, so they never know what is going to happen and who will be in and at what position,” Graham said. “Jaden Williams has been playing right side the last couple of weeks and doing fantastic and I put her in the middle (Tuesday) and she did great.

“Every day is different for us, but the main thing is we are growing and growing. We have all different age groups from ninth graders up to seniors representing varsity and everybody is contributing.”