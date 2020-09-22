Enterprise sweeps Dothan, Jeff Davis in volleyball tri-match

While the front line of Kamira Cooper, Jaden Williams and Taylor Danford cleaned up at the net for Enterprise’s volleyball team Tuesday against Dothan, head coach Jennifer Graham felt it was an unsung group that paced the Wildcats in a sweep of the Wolves at the EHS gym.
Behind the play of libero Lily Rhoades along with back row players Yasmeen Stallworth and Kayden Taylor, Enterprise rarely let Dothan’s earn kills and in turn started up the Wildcat offensive attack in a 25-18 25-19, 25-13 win in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.
Both teams swept Jeff Davis after their meeting in the area contest.
“Our setters moved around the ball well and our serve receive was awesome,” Graham said of her team’s win over Dothan. “It is like football where it starts with the snap (serve) and the passes have to be there for the set to be there then the hit to be there. Our passing was key today.
“Our back row, they don’t always get a lot of props. Today, they allowed us to have the offense we had. I consider that a second assist. Sammie (Neuwien) and Heather (Holtz) get the assists as the setters, but our libero players and defensive specialists get the second assist today because they were delivering the ball (to the setters).”
Rhoades earned nine digs, Stallworth five and Taylor two in helping shut down Dothan’s offense. Neuwien and Holtz then set the Wildcat offense in motion with 12 assists each. Cooper earned nine kills and Williams and Danford seven each in helping finish off the assists.
Enterprise also had its serving on target as well as Neuwien delivered five aces and Rhodes and Taylor four aces each.
“We were just solid,” Graham said. “It is all about our side of the court and that is what we have been working on – is working on our six. It doesn’t matter what level the other team in playing is at – how fast or how slow. We will speed up our side and run an offense. We also communicated and moved our feet well. It was a sound match.”
Graham, as she has done during the season, made some minor line-up changes and said Wildcat players made the proper adjustments.
“Every day, I move around the line-up, so they never know what is going to happen and who will be in and at what position,” Graham said. “Jaden Williams has been playing right side the last couple of weeks and doing fantastic and I put her in the middle (Tuesday) and she did great.
“Every day is different for us, but the main thing is we are growing and growing. We have all different age groups from ninth graders up to seniors representing varsity and everybody is contributing.”
While it was a solid match for Enterprise, it was a frustrating one for Dothan, which couldn’t build off momentum. Several times in the match, the Wolves would have a mini-spurt with two or three straight points, but couldn’t sustain it for a big run, especially early in sets
The first two sets were actually tight. The opening set was tied multiple times, the last at 16 all when two straight Dothan hitting errors pushed Enterprise to an 18-16 lead. Williams and Danford followed with a kill each to make it 20-16.
After a kill by Dothan’s Katelyn Headland and an Enterprise hitting error helped the Wolves close the gap, the Wildcats pulled away with five straight points to end the set at 25-18. A kill each by Williams, Holtz and Cooper sparked the run.
Enterprise seized a quick 6-2 lead in the second set, but Dothan surged back to tie it at 6-6 with a kill each by Kayla Hill and Collier Peaden leading the spurt.
EHS eased out to an 8-6 lead, but Dothan came back and took a 10-8 advantage before the set went back-and-fourth for several points.
It was tied at 17 when Enterprise, like it did in the first set, pulled away late, scoring eight of the last 10 points to earn a 25-19 win for the set. Danford and Hannah Chang had two kills each in the late spurt.
Enterprise controlled most of the third set as Dothan began to struggle. The Wildcats took a 2-2 tie to a 5-2 lead and wouldn’t lose the advantage as they gradually pulled away to a 25-13 victory in the set.
Peaden led Dothan in the match with five kills and two blocks, while Natalie Turner had six digs and three kills and Hill three blocks. Nicole Turner had eight assists and two digs, Kamri White four kills and two digs. Mattie Dodson and Landrie Wiggins both had four digs and Hadley Williams had two assists.
Dothan downs Jeff Davis: Dothan swept Jeff Davis 25-15, 25-13, 25-11 to finish with a split on the day.
Dothan (17-12, 3-2) was led by Peaden with five aces, five kills and two digs and by Natalie Turner with four kills, two aces and four digs. Nicole Turner had three kills, four assists and two digs and Williams had five aces during the match.
In addition, White and Hill both earned five kills while Headland had three aces and Marion Greene two aces and Zaele Curry added two kills.
Enterprise downs Jeff Davis: The Wildcats won 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.
Rhoades had six aces, Cooper and Danford each had seven kills and Williams had vie, Neuwien had nine assists and Holtz had seven and Rhoades added six digs.
