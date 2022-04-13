Enterprise tennis teams advance to state

The Enterprise girls and boys tennis teams are back in a familiar spot – going to the state championships.

The Wildcat girls team qualified for the state tournament for the 17th straight season and the boys for the 10th straight season (not counting 2020 COVID season) on Monday and Tuesday during action at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet at the Enterprise tennis courts.

Both Wildcat teams finished runner-up to Auburn at the section. The top teams in both genders advance to play for the Class 7A state title Monday and Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile.

The Enterprise girls have made state every year since 2004 and the boys every time since 2011, outside of the canceled tournament in 2020.

Auburn dominated the section meeting, winning every singles and doubles competition in both girls and boys.

Enterprise players, though, earned second in every spot behind Auburn at the six-team section that included Dothan.

On the girls side, Enterprise netters finishing second in the singles competition were Katie Nelson (No. 1), Riley Stewart (No. 2), Lola Bruce (No. 3), Anna Warren (No. 4), Raedyn Weems (No. 5) and Abbigail Upchurch (No. 6).

The Wildcats’ three doubles teams of Nelson/Warren (No. 1), Stewart/Bruce (No. 2) and Weems/Johnson (No. 3) also finished runner-up.

In boys, Evan Stewart (No. 1), Graham Andress (No. 2), Garrett Nelson (No. 3), Tripp Rascoe (No. 4), Julian Gunter (No. 5) and Kyle Stevens (No. 6) all finished as section runner-ups.

In doubles, the Enterprise teams of Stewart/Andress (No. 1), Nelson/Stevens (No. 2) and Rascoe/Gunter (No. 3) were all runner-ups.

Dothan players reach semifinals: All six Dothan boys players and all three doubles teams reached the semifinals before losing at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet.

Ethan Peel (No. 1), James Howell (No. 2), J. Sherrer (No. 3), Fred Smith (No. 4), Rider Wylly (No. 5) and Collin Groover (No. 6) all reached the semifinals in singles play.

The doubles teams of Peel/Howell (No. 1), Sherrer/Wylly (No. 2) and Smith/Groover (No. 3) also reached the semifinal round before falling.