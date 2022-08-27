Enterprise tests Auburn late, but falls short

ENTERPRISE – A week from now, the 2022 Enterprise High School Wildcats should get a vote to name the top 7A football team in Alabama.

On Friday, the No. 2 Auburn Tigers escaped Wildcat Stadium with a 31-21 win. Next week the Wildcats travel to Phenix City to play No. 1 Central of Phenix City (2-0) in Garrett-Harrison Stadium, where the last 12 EHS teams to make a trip to Phenix City haven’t won since a 24-7 win in 1991.

In Friday’s game, Auburn (2-0, 1-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) took an early lead, never trailed but was tested late in the fourth quarter by the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1).

The Tigers took the game’s opening kickoff and used seven plays to cover 81 yards into the EHS end zone, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 21-yard pass completion from Clyde Pittman to Ean Nation with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter. Will Best kicked the first of his four extra points to make it 7-0.

Auburn’s sideline was still celebrating the score when Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson returned the Tigers’ kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown with 8:35 left in the opening period. Drew Pickard knotted the score with his point after touchdown to even it at 7-7.

It only took Auburn some three minutes to retake the lead as the Tigers got a 27-yard touchdown run from D.V. Williams to cap a three-play, 65-yard drive, then added the PAT to make it 14-7 with 6:46 left in the first stanza.

The game then settled into a penalty-riddled, defensive skirmish until Auburn scored the only points in the second period. That score was a 26-yard TD run by Tyler Flakes to cap an eight-play, 80-yard drive. The Tigers added the PAT kick for a 21-7 lead with 1:30 left in the first half.

After a mistake on an EHS punt to open the third period gave Auburn the ball at the Enterprise 23-yard line, the ’Cats stiffened on defense and forced Auburn for a field goal try. Best, though, made the attempt from 39 yards out with 7:10 to play in the third quarter for a 24-7 Tiger lead.

Two plays later, Enterprise got its second touchdown, this one on an 83-yard completion from Aiden White to Johnson. Pickard added the PAT kick to cut the deficit to 24-14, with 6:36 to play in the third quarter.

Enterprise defenders showed their grit on Auburn’s next possession and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 at the EHS 27-yard line ended Auburn’s drive.

Enterprise seized momentum and used seven plays to cut further into Auburn’s lead.

White connected with Johnson for another touchdown, a 39-yard catch-and-run, and Pickard added the PAT with 23 seconds left in the third quarter, slicing the gap to 24-21.

That was as close as Enterprise would get as four penalties and an intercepted pass spoiled the upset opportunity.

Early in the final period, Enterprise’s Johntavious Hooten recovered an Auburn fumble at the EHS 19-yard line to fend off the Tigers. But the ’Cats gained little ground due to three 5-yard penalties that forced an Enterprise punt with 5:59 left in the game.

A five-yard penalty against Auburn negated an apparent touchdown, but the Tigers overcame the miscue and drove 57 yards for a touchdown to go up 31-21. The score came on a 15-yard pass completion from Pittman to Nation with 2:48 left in the game.

On Enterprise’s next series, White had a 16-yard completion to Tre Kemmerlin that carried to the EHS 41. After two incompletions, White found Kemmerlin again, this time for 57 yards and a first-and-goal opportunity at Auburn’s 2-yard line with less than two minutes to play.

Two unsuccessful running plays and a fumble recovery put the ’Cats back five yards and on third-and-goal from there, Auburn intercepted an EHS pass.

The Tigers then ran out the clock for the win.

Auburn had 21 first downs and 301 total yards while the ’Cats had 11 first downs and 286 total yards. Auburn was penalized six times for 50 yards and EHS was flagged for 90 yards on 11 accepted penalties.

While the Cats travel to Phenix City Friday, Auburn hosts Dothan in 7A, Region 2 action.