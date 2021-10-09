Enterprise volleyball goes 4-1 at ShrimpFest; PCS 2-2

Enterprise won all four pool matches before losing in the opening round of the Gold Bracket at Gulf Shores’ ShrimpFest Tournament Saturday.

The Wildcats (33-8 on the season) defeated Sumiton Christian 25-12, 25-14, Lee (Huntsville) 25-7, 25-4 and Guntersville 25-18, 25-9 in the first round of pool play. They beat Northridge 25-20, 21-25, 15-9 in the second round of pool matches before losing in bracket play to Madison County 20-25, 25-21, 15-6.

For the tournament, Jadyn Britton earned a team-high 29 kills plus 22 digs and six aces, Taylor Danford 15 kills and 24 digs and Hannah Chang 13 kills and a team-high 17 blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 77 assists and had 12 blocks. Abigail Wiggins had a team-high eight aces plus 10 kills.

Also for Enterprise, Zationna Horne had 12 kills and 10 blocks, Kayden Taylor six aces and 21 digs and Lily Rhoades had six aces and a team-high 48 digs.

Providence goes 2-2: Providence Christian went 2-2 at the Gulf Shores’ ShrimpFest Tournament on Friday and Saturday.