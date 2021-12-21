Enterprise volleyball player Hannah Chang signs with Georgia College

After the Georgia College coach looked at Chang’s film and the visit, the Enterprise standout received an offer and decided to sign with the program. She also had interest from Dominican College in New York, the University of Dallas and a small college in North Carolina.

Chang had a dominating season at the net this past fall at Enterprise. She led all Wiregrass players with 93 blocks, averaging nearly two a match, and also earned 268 kills (5.6 per match). She helped the Wildcats to a 37-13 record and to the Class 7A state tournament.

“She is a go-getter and there is no doubt in my mind that she will be extremely successful next year just because she loves to play,” Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham said. “You really have to want it to be able to do a lot of work that you have to put in (at college) and she is 100 percent a player that can do that.

“She is powerful as a middle hitter. Blocking is one of her strongest points. She is quick on the middle and she is a tall girl (6-foot-0). She is very explosive.”

But she was more than just a talented player at the net for Enterprise, said Graham.