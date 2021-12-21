Enterprise volleyball player Hannah Chang signs with Georgia College

A little internet research and a love for the state of Georgia has led Enterprise senior volleyball standout Hannah Chang to a college scholarship.
Chang, a 6-foot middle block/middle hitter who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors this season, signed recently to play with Division II Georgia College, located in Milledgeville, Ga., just northeast of Macon.
“It was really exciting,” Chang said about signing. “This is something that I have worked for my whole life, especially Division II. That is something that is exciting for me. I loved the campus and the school, so that was even better.”
Chang said living in Georgia was something she wanted to eventually do in her life.
“I go to Georgia a lot and I love going to Atlanta and Milledgeville is only an hour (and a half from Atlanta),” Chang said. “I love everything about Georgia and it was somewhere I wanted to live.”
Her desire to live in Georgia was the backdrop of her eventually hooking up with Georgia College, thanks to the internet.
“My mom actually found it,” Chang said. “We were looking at colleges in Georgia because I love Georgia. That is one we came across. We reached out to them and they reached back almost immediately and we scheduled a visit a week after.”
After the Georgia College coach looked at Chang’s film and the visit, the Enterprise standout received an offer and decided to sign with the program. She also had interest from Dominican College in New York, the University of Dallas and a small college in North Carolina.
Chang had a dominating season at the net this past fall at Enterprise. She led all Wiregrass players with 93 blocks, averaging nearly two a match, and also earned 268 kills (5.6 per match). She helped the Wildcats to a 37-13 record and to the Class 7A state tournament.
“She is a go-getter and there is no doubt in my mind that she will be extremely successful next year just because she loves to play,” Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham said. “You really have to want it to be able to do a lot of work that you have to put in (at college) and she is 100 percent a player that can do that.
“She is powerful as a middle hitter. Blocking is one of her strongest points. She is quick on the middle and she is a tall girl (6-foot-0). She is very explosive.”
But she was more than just a talented player at the net for Enterprise, said Graham.
“Hannah wore a lot of hats,” Graham said. “She was our team captain. She was our spiritual leader for us. Her intensity level on the court was awesome. This year, I challenged here to be the best leader and captain that she could be and she did that.”
Chang agrees about her strong leadership abilities.
“I feel like I bring the team together a lot,” Chang said. “I definitely coordinate a lot of activities outside of volleyball. We have a lot of hangouts at my house and I love encouraging the team to do better.”
That translates on the court as well, says the Wildcat senior.
“Probably communicate,” Chang said when asked about her biggest on-court attribute. “I am very vocal when I am on the court. I feel my speed is also a big contribution.”
Chang said she is looking forward to playing at Georgia College.
“They definitely said they wanted me to play middle and they emphasized how the team has a strong connection with each other,” Chang said. “I had to go visit and make sure I got along with the teammates and we all liked each other. We had a good connection and we clicked as soon as I got there.”