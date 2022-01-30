Enterprise volleyball player Kayden Taylor signs with ESCC

They are not glamorous positions but Enterprise High School senior volleyball player Kayden Taylor says she enjoys playing the defensive specialist position on the court for the Wildcats and the libero spot for the Deep South Volleyball Club.
“I just fell in love with it, being a part of every play and being the start of a good play,” Taylor said. “It feels good even though you don’t get credit (for a big play). Just knowing you started that (good play) or kept your offense going is very motivating to me.”
Taylor, who earned 240 digs on defense as a two-year starter at Enterprise, will continue to display her defensive abilities on the college level after signing a scholarship Friday to play at Enterprise State Community College.
“It was pretty surreal,” Taylor said of signing. “I am just thankful for this opportunity.”
Enterprise State is reviving volleyball this fall after several decades without the sport.
The chance to be a part of the new history at ESCC wasn’t lost on Taylor, who cited that as among her reasons for signing with the Boll Weevils and new head coach Vanessa Howell.
“I am real excited to be a part of this new team and be a part of the school’s history,” Taylor said. “This school and everybody in Enterprise are just so welcoming.
“I wanted to stay close to home and just the environment and people here in Enterprise and at Enterprise State – they are just very welcoming and loving. It just felt right from the beginning.”
Enterprise High head volleyball coach Jennifer Graham, who has guided Taylor for the last two years, said the senior is a valuable defensive player and is also a solid server. During the last two years, Taylor earned 100 service aces over 152 matches.
“Kayden has been an integral part of the Enterprise program for four years,” Graham said. “I really watched her grow up this last year and take on a leadership role. She has been a defensive player for us this whole time, going in and passing. She is a great server and scores a lot of points that way for us.
“Her job for us was to be on the court and play defense for somebody that might have been good on defense. She played back row for some of our hitters and rarely came out of the game. She knew that role and she knew it was important. This is exciting for us as a program for her to sign.”
Taylor, who has been playing volleyball the last six years, said her work ethic and her team-first attitude are her biggest attributes.
“I work real hard,” Taylor said. “I am not perfect, but I strive for perfection and I want what is best for my team.”