Enterprise volleyball player Kayden Taylor signs with ESCC

“I wanted to stay close to home and just the environment and people here in Enterprise and at Enterprise State – they are just very welcoming and loving. It just felt right from the beginning.”

Enterprise High head volleyball coach Jennifer Graham, who has guided Taylor for the last two years, said the senior is a valuable defensive player and is also a solid server. During the last two years, Taylor earned 100 service aces over 152 matches.

“Kayden has been an integral part of the Enterprise program for four years,” Graham said. “I really watched her grow up this last year and take on a leadership role. She has been a defensive player for us this whole time, going in and passing. She is a great server and scores a lot of points that way for us.

“Her job for us was to be on the court and play defense for somebody that might have been good on defense. She played back row for some of our hitters and rarely came out of the game. She knew that role and she knew it was important. This is exciting for us as a program for her to sign.”

Taylor, who has been playing volleyball the last six years, said her work ethic and her team-first attitude are her biggest attributes.