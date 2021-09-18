Enterprise volleyball wins its own tournament

Ashford finishes Silver Bracket runner-up: went 3-3 at the Enterprise Invitational and finished as the Silver Bracket runner-up.

The Yellow Jackets lost to Smiths Station 25-22, 25-13, beat Opp 25-11, 25-23 and lost to Kinston 25-23, 25-13 in pool play. In Silver Bracket play, they beat Geneva 25-14, 25-20 and Goshen 25-22, 25-23 before losing in finals to Straughn 25-16, 25-23.

Amiyah Lewis earned 43 kills, six aces, f our blocks and four digs, Katelynn Money had 18 kills, 12 aces, eight digs and two blocks and Molly Carson Ingram had six aces, seven kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Olivia Vaughn had three kills and 10 digs, Ezra Rice seven kills and nine digs and Emma Helms delivered 78 assists, five aces, 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks.

Dothan goes 1-3: Dothan went 1-3 at the Enterprise Tournament, losing to G.W. Long 25-10, 25-11 and to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-20 before beating Goshen 22-25, 25-16, 15-5 in pool play. The Wolves then lost to Andalusia in Silver Bracket play 25-19, 25-16.

Zaele Curry had 15 kills, four aces, four blocks and three digs and Kamri White had nine kills, two aces and 16 digs. Aaliayh Taylor had seven kills and 10 blocks, Maggie Benton had six kills and eight blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had eight kills and two blocks.