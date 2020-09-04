Enterprise Wildcats run by Dothan Wolves in big region battle

However, the Wolves got it back three plays later with a fumble recovery at the Wildcat 7. One play later, White scored off the right side with 10:02 left in the half. William McCarthy converted the extra point kick, closing the gap to 14-7.

The Wildcat defense dominated the first half, allowing only four Wolves’ first downs in six possessions. The aggressive unit gave up only 49 rushing yards, sparked four straight plays of 34 yards in losses late in the half. Dothan quarterback Bauer Sharp, under pressure most of the half, completed just 3-of-6 passes for 25 yards, but he was forced to scramble many times.

The Wildcats would eventually sack Sharp five times, most coming in the second half.

The Enterprise offense, meanwhile, earned 128 yards rushing and 83 yards passing in the first half off 4-of-5 passing, highlighted by the two TD passes.

The Wildcats increased their lead midway in the third when Hayes made a nice fake sweep to the left and kept it on a keeper around the right end on 10-yard TD run on a 3rd-and-9 play. Sheahan added the extra point kick to make it 21-7 with 2:49 left in the third.