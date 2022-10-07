Enterprise wins Class 7A region showdown with rival Dothan

Facing an almost must-win situation for any chance of making the state playoffs, the Enterprise Wildcats came out roaring Friday night against rival Dothan.

The Wildcats scored on their first three series to set the tone early and continued to roll throughout in routing the Wolves 51-28 at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium.

The victory maintained Enterprise’s recent tradition of winning at Rip Hewes. The Wildcats won for the 17th time in their last 20 games, including nine of the last 10 trips to the Dothan venue, which includes wins over the Northview Cougars and the Dothan Tigers, the precursor to the current Wolves.

More importantly for this year’s Enterprise team, it kept them in the hunt in Class 7A, Region 2. Enterprise improved to 2-3 in region play, just behind Dothan and Prattville, who are both currently tied in the fourth and final playoff spot with a 3-3 record. Enterprise has three remaining area games, while Dothan and Prattville have two each.

“This was big, but we have to go back on the road again next week,” Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said, referring to a game at Opelika (third in region with 4-2 record). “We have to play tough and play physical again. That is this region. We just have to keep battling. Hopefully, we can get ourselves ready to go.”

Enterprise took control with its three early touchdowns to build a 22-7 lead just 11 seconds into the second quarter. The Wildcats padded the lead to 29-7 before halftime and the Wolves had to abandon their run-oriented single wing attack early in the second half in an effort to catch up.

“I thought we got off to fast pace tonight,” Blackmon said. “Our offense was very efficient early and often and we were moving the chains. That is good anytime you can get ahead of a team like that where they ground and pound to get a lead and force them to play from behind. That was our goal and that is what happened.”

The Wildcats took the opening possession 51 yards in 10 plays with Amare Griffin scoring on a 1-yard run. Quarterback Aiden White scored on a two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 8:49 to go in the opening quarter.

The drive was sparked by White completions of 10 and 22 yards to Dylan Baldwin plus a facemask penalty on Dothan when the Wolves had Enterprise stopped on a 4th-and-2 play at the 4.

Penalties plagued both teams, but Dothan had severe issues in the first half with 11 penalties for 90 yards, including three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties The Wolves finished with 14 penalties for 115 yards. Enterprise was penalized 17 times for 160, but all but four came after the Wildcats had a 36-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Following Enterprise’s opening touchdown, Dothan answered with a 5-play, 68-yard drive capped by a 24-yard by Raymon Blackmon, who had a big night in a losing cause. Blackmon rushed for 119 yards and caught three passes for 78 yards and accounted for all four Wolves scores.

Wesley Farmer added the point after kick for Dothan to cut the Enterprise lead to 8-7 with 6:10 left in the opening quarter.

The Wildcats went to the air to increase their lead in the next two series. White threw scoring strikes of 36 yards to Mykel Johnson and 18 yards to Trevon Kemmerlin and Andrew Pickard converted both point after kicks to make it 22-7 Wildcats with 11:49 to go in the second quarter.

While the Wildcats offense was rolling, the EHS defense kept an explosive Dothan offense at bay in the first half, allowing only the one score in six possessions.

“I am very proud of our defense,” Blackmon said. “They (the Wolves) have been scoring 40-50 points, so hats off to them (the defensive players). They did a great job.”

The Wolves threatened late in the half, moving into the red zone to the Enterprise 15 sparked by a 16-yard run by Blackmon and an 11-yard run by Tamarion Peterson after a Wildcat punt.

However, Erys Nall, who was in a thorn in Dothan’s offense, stopped the Wolves’ Blackmon for no gain and Peterson for a 1-yard gain before getting in the face of Dothan quarterback Carter Davis to force an incompletion on third down.

With 4th-and-9 at the 14, Dothan lined up to go for it, but two straight motion penalties pushed the Wolves back to the 24 and head coach Jed Kennedy called for the field goal unit. However, the holder couldn’t get a low snap down for the kick and was swarmed under by Wildcat defenders for an 8-yard loss that ended the drive.

Enterprise’s Johnson then delivered a gut punch to the Wolves on the following play, hitting the right side of the line, breaking a tackle and racing 68 yards for a touchdown with 2:10 left in the half. Pickard added the point after kick to make it 29-7.

The Wolves endured another back-breaking play early in the third quarter. After a nice 43-yard run on a reverse by AJ Alexander put Dothan to the EHS 22, the Wolves faced 4th-and-5 at the 17. A handoff exchange was fumbled and after a couple of players missed picking up the football, the Wildcats’ Eric Winters managed to pick it up and raced 70-plus yards for a touchdown as the Enterprise went up 36-7 following Pickard’s point after kick.

The big plays continued. On Dothan’s first play after the fumble return, Blackmon caught a pass from Davis across the middle, bounced off a tackler and raced to the end zone to complete a 65-yard scoring pass to cut it to 36-14.

On Enterprise’s first play of the ensuing series, White, the quarterback, ripped off a 56-yard run to the 29 before finishing the drive with a 22-yard TD pass to Griffin. White added a two-point conversion to make it 44-14.

Blackmon answered again for Dothan with another catch and run off a reception of 47 yards from Davis. Farmer’s PAT made it 44-21 with 2:27 left in the third quarter.

After the Wolves forced a punt, a Dothan third-down pass was tipped by a Wildcat defender and Enterprise’s Samuel Whitaker caught it for an interception and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Pickard’s extra-point kick made it 51-21 with 1:07 still left in the third.

Dothan’s Blackmon scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter with 2:29 left and Farmer added the point after kick to make it 51-28.

The Wildcats finished with 308 yards rushing with the trio of Griffin, Johnson and White doing most of the damage. Griffin had 132 yards, Johnson 105 and White 68. White threw for 156 yards off 8-of-10 passing and three touchdowns.

“I am proud of my guys, proud of the community,” Blackmon said. “We have to go back to work. We have another big one next week.”