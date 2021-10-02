Enterprise wins Dothan Wolves Invitational

Class 7A 10th-ranked Enterprise went 6-0 and captured the Dothan Wolves Invitational with a 25-18, 25-9 championship win over Class 2A No. 1 ranked G.W. Long in high school volleyball action on Saturday at the Dothan High campus.
The Wildcats (27-7) defeated Northside Methodist 25-19, 25-15, G.W. Long 25-12, 25-23 and Pike Road 25-21, 25-22 in pool play. They beat Dothan 25-7, 25-17 in the bracket quarterfinals and Rehobeth 25-7, 25-15 in the semifinals.
Heather Holtz delivered 111 assists, 11 aces and six blocks, Jadyn Britton a team-high 62 kills plus 23 digs and Kayden Taylor 11 aces and 25 digs to lead EHS. Abigail Wiggins had eight aces and 22 digs. Taylor Danford had 28 kills and Hannah Chang had 22 kills plus a team-high 14 blocks. Lily Rhoades delivered seven aces and 37 digs and Zationna Horne chipped in five blocks.
G.W. Long finishes runner-up at Dothan tourney
Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long finished runner-up at the Dothan Wolves Invitational Saturday, going 4-2 overall with both losses to Class 7A No. 10 ranked Enterprise.
The Rebels (27-5) beat Pike Road 25-20, 25-22, lost to Enterprise 25-12, 25-12 and beat Northridge 25-13, 25-16 in pool play. They beat Bay (Fla.) 25-16, 25-14 and Northridge 25-21, 25-21 in bracket play to advance to the championship where they lost to Enterprise 25-18, 25-9.
For the day, Emma Claire Long earned 56 kills and 30 digs, Breana Henning 54 kills, 22 digs and three aces and Makenna Long had 151 assists, nine aces, 19 digs and four kills. Miranda Smith had 13 kills and nine blocks, Ally Whitehead had 12 kills, six blocks and 12 digs and Maleah Long had 12 kills and four blocks. Emmaline Hughes delivered 44 digs and Ainsley Watts 18 digs.
Rehobeth reaches semifinals: Rehobeth reached the semifinals of the Dothan Wolves Invitational, going 2-2 overall at the event to improve to 20-8 on the season.
Rehobeth started off with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over Ashford and a 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 loss to Northridge during pool play. The Rebels defeated Houston Academy 25-21, 16-25, 15-8 in the bracket quarterfinal round before losing in the semifinals to Enterprise 25-7, 25-15.
For the day, Emma Arnold had 19 kills, five blocks and 14 digs, Jaci Parker 18 kills, three kills and 10 digs and McKenna Linder 15 kills and 25 digs. Jenna Hixson had 14 kills, two aces, three blocks and 34 digs and Peyton Hartigan had four aces, three kills, 60 assists and 25 digs.
Also for Rehobeth, Helen Williamson had 10 kills, five aces and 33 digs, Addison Benton had 12 digs and Adriana Delgado had nine digs.
HA goes 1-2: Houston Academy went 1-2 and lost in the first round of the Gold Bracket at the Dothan Wolves Invitational.
The Raiders beat Ariton 25-23, 27-25 and lost to Pleasant Home 19-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15 in pool play and to Rehobeth 25-21, 16-25, 15-8 in the first round of Gold Bracket play.
On the day, Abby Caldwell had 69 assists and 16 digs, Rachel Watson 21 kills and four kills and Mary Suzan Aman had 29 kills and 17 blocks. Marley Conner earned 53 digs, 12 kills and three assists, Carryne Chancey 13 kills and 30 digs and Tylaya Lingo 17 kills and three digs. Jaylee Strickland added 14 digs and five kills. Ann Davis Sinquefield had 10 digs and Onika Sukoff seven digs.
Ariton reaches Silver semifinals: Ariton went 1-3 at the Dothan Wolves Invitational, losing in the semifinals of the Silver Bracket.
The Purple Cats lost two close matches in pool play, one to Houston Academy 25-23, 26-24, the other to Class 1A No. 2 ranked Pleasant Home 15-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-11.
For the tournament, Kaydee Phillips had 39 kills, 17 blocks and 36 digs and Hollis Cherry had 75 assists. Blair Hughes had 19 kills, Mattie Heath 16 kills and Ansleigh Herring 11 kills and seven blocks.
Geneva reaches Silver semifinals: Geneva went 1-3 at the Dothan tournament and reached the Silver Bracket semifinals.
The Panthers lost to Dothan 25-14, 25-18, 28-26 and Bay (Fla.) 25-15, 21-25, 25-11, 25-7 in pool play before beating Northside Methodist in the first round of the Silver Bracket 25-23, 16-25, 15-13. Geneva then lost to Pike Road in the Silver Bracket semifinals 25-17, 25-18.
For the tournament, Cheyanne Hammock had 41 assists, three aces and 30 digs, RayAnna Ausley had 14 kills and 44 digs and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had 11 kills and six digs. Aubree Lamb had 25 digs, Taylor Perry 21 digs and Tori Windham 20 digs. Emma Dale had three aces and 14 digs and Riley Beckerich had three aces and 14 digs.
Dothan goes 1-2: Dothan went 1-2 at its tournament Saturday, beating Geneva 25-15, 25-18, 28-26 and losing to Bay (Fla.) 25-16, 14-25, 25-10, 25-15 in pool play then losing in the bracket quarterfinals to Enterprise 25-7, 25-17.
Ella Wood had 24 assists and six digs and Lilly Bright 11 assists. Hadley Williams also had 11 assists and added three aces and three digs. Ariannah Turner had a team-high 23 kills plus 18 digs, while Zaele Curry had six aces, 10 kills and five blocks. Amara Menefee had 14 blocks and seven kills and Kayla Hill had 11 blocks and six kills.
Also for DHS, AnnaKay Karabin had 11 kills and Mattie Dodson had five aces and a team-high 41 digs. Kamri White added four kills, four digs and three blocks and Kayden Martin five digs.
NMA goes 0-4: Northside Methodist lost all four of its matches at the Dothan Wolves Invitational on Saturday.
The Knights lost to tournament winner Enterprise 25-19, 25-15, to Pike Road 25-15, 25-19 and to tournament runner-up G.W. Long 25-13, 25-16 in pool play and lost to Geneva 25-23, 16-25, 15-13 in the first round of the Silver Bracket.
Ellie Williams had 20 assists, four kills and three blocks, Vanessa Davis had 11 kills, five aces and three blocks and Kayden Williams had eight kills, five blocks and four aces. Rachel Gray had nine aces and six digs.
Also for NMA, Mary Dennis had eight kills and seven digs. Mary Morgan Helms had seven kills and four digs. Layna Grooms had four kills and Joleigh Parmer had eight assists. Emily Odom had 10 digs.
Ashford goes 0-3: Ashford lost all three of its tournament matches at the Dothan Wolves Invitational, falling to Rehobeth 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, to Northridge 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 and to Ariton 25-19, 25-13.
For the day, Emma Helms had 44 assists and seven kills, Amiyah Lewis had a team-high 15 aces plus nine blocks and 16 digs and Katelynn Money had 12 kills and 32 digs. Molly Carson Ingram had 11 kills, nine blocks, 13 digs and a team-high three aces. Ezra Rice had seven kills, six assists and 30 digs, Olivia Vaughn had four kills and 16 digs and Maddy Decker 19 digs.
Goshen goes 2-2 at Volley Boo tourney
Goshen went 2-2 at its Volley Boo Tournament Saturday, defeating Highland Home 25-10, 25-20 and Cottonwood 25-17, 25-19 and losing to Andalusia 19-25, 25-15, 15-12 and to Kinston 25-21, 25-21.
Tori Keller earned nine aces, 42 assists and six kills and Kaci Wilkes seven aces, 15 and 18 digs for Goshen. Ella Tatum delivered eight aces, 12 kills and four digs, while Mikala Mallard had 23 kills and five blocks and Emily Hussey three aces and 39 digs.
The tournament was won by Andalusia with a championship match victory over Straughn.
Regular Season
Providence falls at Florida High: In a regular season match-up in Tallahassee, Providence Christian fell to Florida High 25-17, 25-8, 25-16.
For PCS, Ella Houston earned four aces, 14 assists and three digs and Megan Stewart had eight kills and Lucy Griffin five kills. Vivian Crump had three kills and five digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven digs and Reagan Stevens had two kills.
Late Friday
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings edged by Evangel: The Wiregrass Kings lost a close one to Evangel of Montevallo 25-23, 21-25, 20-18.
Amy Sexton had seven kills and four digs, Becca Wise had five aces and Anna Ryan Sharp had three kills, two aces and three digs to lead the Kings. Joycelyn Andrews and Jessie Tedder had two aces each and Andrews also had two kills and three digs. KB Weed had 11 assists, two kills and five digs. Ella Carlson added three kills.
Middle School
Wiregrass Kings fall to Evangel: The Wiregrass Kings fell to Evangel of Montevallo on Friday 25-20, 25-17.