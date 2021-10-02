Enterprise wins Dothan Wolves Invitational

Ellie Williams had 20 assists, four kills and three blocks, Vanessa Davis had 11 kills, five aces and three blocks and Kayden Williams had eight kills, five blocks and four aces. Rachel Gray had nine aces and six digs.

Also for NMA, Mary Dennis had eight kills and seven digs. Mary Morgan Helms had seven kills and four digs. Layna Grooms had four kills and Joleigh Parmer had eight assists. Emily Odom had 10 digs.

Ashford goes 0-3: Ashford lost all three of its tournament matches at the Dothan Wolves Invitational, falling to Rehobeth 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, to Northridge 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 and to Ariton 25-19, 25-13.

For the day, Emma Helms had 44 assists and seven kills, Amiyah Lewis had a team-high 15 aces plus nine blocks and 16 digs and Katelynn Money had 12 kills and 32 digs. Molly Carson Ingram had 11 kills, nine blocks, 13 digs and a team-high three aces. Ezra Rice had seven kills, six assists and 30 digs, Olivia Vaughn had four kills and 16 digs and Maddy Decker 19 digs.

Goshen goes 2-2 at Volley Boo tourney

Goshen went 2-2 at its Volley Boo Tournament Saturday, defeating Highland Home 25-10, 25-20 and Cottonwood 25-17, 25-19 and losing to Andalusia 19-25, 25-15, 15-12 and to Kinston 25-21, 25-21.