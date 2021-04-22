Enterprise wins doubleheader opener over Dothan to force deciding game for area title

Dothan tallied a run in the bottom of the first, but missed a golden opportunity for a big inning.

George-Mills singled to open the inning before Bauer Sharp and Matthew Omohundro both walked to load the bases.

With Jace Dyer at the plate, a pitch from Cavanaugh got past the catcher Easterling and Mills came in from third for a run, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Disaster then struck Dothan on the base paths, resulting in an unusual triple play for the Wildcats.

Cavanaugh got Dyer on a groundout to second and also out of further trouble when Sharp was caught in a rundown between third and home for the second out and Omohundro was tagged out trying to advance to third on the same play.

Enterprise then took total command in the fourth inning with three more runs.

Shiver singled up the middle to begin the inning and Owen Burrow doubled over third base to put runners at second and third.

Will Powell then walked to load the bases and C.J. Wilkerson walked to bring in Shiver for a 4-1 lead.