ENTERPRISE – Opening night was special even before kickoff of Enterprise High School’s 2023 season against the visiting Eufaula High School Tigers.

Before the opening whistle, Wildcat Stadium’s field was officially christened “Bill Bacon Field,” in honor of the former Enterprise coach (1974-2000) who led the Wildcats to state championships (1979, 1982) and sent dozens of players, many of whom were on hand Friday, off to play college football.

Bacon, a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, put together a 210-85-1 record at EHS and a career mark of 240-98-5 in 32 years as a head coach at EHS and B.C. Rain.

After more than 100 of his former players and assistant coaches joined Bacon and his family at midfield for the dedication ceremonies, the 2023 Wildcats did their part by downing the Tigers, 63-14.

The Cats scored on their first five possessions to take a 35-0 lead by halftime.

The first score came on a 2-yard run by Keion Dunlap and a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Warren Axton, followed by a 35-yard Axton run and Andrew Pickard’s PAT, followed by an 11-yard Axton run for a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period, Axton completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jace Himes and a 57-yard scoring pass to Aamari Griffin. Pickard’s two extra points produced the 35-0 lead.

Axton connected on a 26-yard scoring pass to Griffin and Pickard connected on the PAT to open the third quarter.

Browning Anderson put Eufaula on the board on a 2-yard run and Cooper Wingate added the PAT with 19 seconds left in the third period in trimming Enterprise’s lead to 42-7.

Erys Nall had a 31-yard touchdown run for the Cats and Pickard added the conversion as both teams went to their benches in the fourth period.

Two minutes later, Jyerell Reese raced 67 yards for another Enterprise score and Pickard’s PAT increased the lead to 56-7 with 9:04 remaining in the game.

Za Miley got the Cats final touchdown on a one-yard run. Pickard’s PAT made the score, 63-7.

Eufaula’s Zachai Steele ran 87 yards on the ensuing kickoff return for the game’s final touchdown. Wingate added the PAT, 63-14.

Enterprise had 180 yards rushing and 183 yards passing, punted once and took advantage of interceptions by Johntavious Hooten and Andrew Purcell and a 39-yard punt return by Cayden Boutwell.

Axton completed 11 of 14 passes.

Eufaula had 208 total yards of offense and punted six times.

Enterprise leads the series, 18-6-1.

Enterprise travels to Auburn Friday for the first 7A Region 2 game of the season. Eufaula travels to Stanhope Elmore.