Enterprise wrestler Evelyn Holmes-Smith adds another state title

“I just wanted to go out and try my hardest. Give it my all,” Holmes-Smith said of her thoughts before the finals.

In the championship match, Holmes-Smith, wearing Enterprise’s traditional green championship singlet with the E and roaring Wildcat logo, drove Tait from the center of the mat back toward the outer circle at the start as the two locked up in head collar ties. The Wildcat wrestler then popped downward for a successful double-leg takedown, 21 seconds in, for a quick 2-0 lead.

The two, though, went out of bounds a few seconds after the takedown and had to go back to the middle circle for a restart.

Tait worked up to a standing stance off the whistle, but only briefly as Holmes-Smith put her back on the mat. Tait spun around working one leg up, but Holmes-Smith broke her right down to her stomach then worked a half-nelson to roll Wait over and earn the pinfall with just 45 seconds gone in the match.

Though excited, Holmes-Smith had a low-key celebration to winning, showing little emotion as the two shook hands and did the customary handshakes with the opposing coach.

“I don’t like to do too much celebration on the mat.” Holmes-Smith said. “I like to do it off the mat.”