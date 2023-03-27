Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith is once again a national wrestling All-American.

The Wildcat sophomore placed fourth this weekend among 49 wrestlers in the girls 126-pound weight class at the 34th Annual NHSCA High School National wrestling tournament at Virginia Beach, Va.

Holmes-Smith earned the finish after winning four of six matches. She was the highest placer among the 21 girls from Alabama that competed at the meet.

In taking fourth, Holmes-Smith earned All-American honors at the meet for the second straight year. She placed sixth last year. A wrestler earns All-American with a top eight finish.

After a first-round bye, Holmes-Smith won three straight matches, earning wins by pinfall over Kentucky’s Sophie Anderson (3:31 into the match) and Florida’s Kailani Barrientos (2:54) and an 18-3 tech fall decision over New Jersey’s Shea Artez.

The three wins pushed the EHS wrestler into the semifinals where she lost 14-3 to New York’s Emily Sindoni, the eventual national champion. She rebounded with a 6-0 win in the consolation bracket over Barrientos to advance to the third-place match. She then lost to West Virginia’s Ciara Riner 6-2.

Hunt, Kirk have solid meet: Enterprise’s Grier Hunt and Cody Kirk both had solid weekends, going 3-2 at the event.

Hunt wrestled in the sophomore 132-weight class. He won his opener 10-7 over Ohio’s Mason Ducat, lost his second match 3-1 to Florida’s Tyrell Robby before earning consecutive wins over Kentucky’s Logan Baker (pinfall, 1:58) and Virginia’s Payton Hatcher (4-3 decision). He then lost to New York’s Aidan Gillings (pinfall, 3:00) in the consolation of 32 second round.

Kirk competed in the sophomore 152-weight class. After a first-round bye, Kirk won by pinfall over Virginia’s Lane Foard (5:01), lost his second match to Pennsylvania’s Brandon Carr 9-3 before bouncing back to earn a 3-2 decision over Wyatt Howard of Tennessee and a 10-9 decision over Louisiana’s Nicholas Digerolama. He then lost on a pin 49 seconds into the match to Pennsylvania’s Ryan Celaschi.

Other results: The Dothan Eagle coverage area was represented by 14 others at the prestigious meet, which featured nearly 3,000 wrestlers.

All the members represented either the Enterprise Assassin Wrestling Club or Dothan’s Patriot Wrestling Club.

Karter Stiffler (middle school, 100) Kameron Stiffler (sophomore, 120) and Taimane Benemerito (girls, 120) all went 2-2 at the meet, while Samuel Lynon (senior, 152), Xavier Henderson (junior, 182), Kody Sigmon (sophomore, 160), Lemuel Lynon (freshman, 145), Josie Faison (girls, 152) and Mallory Ladd (girls, 235) all went 1-2.

Cole Motzenbecker (middle school, 142), Caleb Ham (freshman, 106), David Bailey (junior, 132), Konnor Galvaez (junior, 132) and Tristin Robinson (girls, 138) all finished 0-2.