Enterprise wrestler Kirk wins title

Enterprise sophomore wrestler Cody Kirk won the 152-pound Elite Division title in this weekend’s Gulf Coast Clash at the Mobile Civic Center, doing in style with an overtime win for his 100th career victory.

Kirk, a state runner-up last year, went 4-0 at the tournament, winning the finals in sudden death overtime with a takedown 18 seconds into the extra period against Hudson Sharon of Teurlings Catholic, a state runner-up last year in Louisiana.

The championship win was the 100th career victory for Kirk, who began wrestling on the EHS wrestling team in the seventh grade.

Kirk won his first two matches on pins, the first in the second period over Caleb Roberts of Baker, the second on a second-period pin over Fairhope’s Ben Shaw. He defeated Montgomery Catholic’s Luke Gagliano 6-2 in the semifinals.

With Kirk leading the way, Enterprise finished in ninth place in the 33-team tournament.

Kameron Stiffler finished runner-up for EHS, wrestling in the 120-pound Elite Division weight class. Stiffler went 3-1, losing in the championship on a second-period pin to Bodi Harris of Jesuit (La.). The Wildcat wrestler opened with a second-period pin over Gulf Shores’ Nate Hunt before beating Teurlings Catholic’s Brennan Romero 6-0. He advanced to the championship with a dramatic 6-5 win over Stephen Kimball of Archbishop Rummel of Louisiana, earning a two-point reversal with five seconds left to rally from an early 5-0 deficit.

Enterprise’s Grier Hunt finished in sixth place in the 132-weight class and Samuel Lynon in seventh place in the 160 division.

Hunt went 3-3. After a bye, he won an 8-3 decision over Archbishop Rummel’s Mason Scholl, but lost a 7-6 decision to Jesuit’s Chase Haydel before rebounding with a first-period pin over Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux and a 12-10 decision over Auburn’s Isaiah Watts. He then lost in the consolation semifinals to Teurlings Catholic’s Brennan Boyer on a late first-period pin and medically forfeited the fifth-place match to Haydel.

Lynon, who went 3-2, also received a first-round bye before pinning Baker’s Clayton Wilson in the third period. He lost to Thompson’s Paxton Miller in the second period before going 2-1 in the consolations with a pin over Spanish Fort’s Dayton Blohm and beating Daphne’s Nate Powers 9-3 around a 6-2 loss to McAdory’s Christian Griggs.

Kaemon Smith was the only other Wildcat wrestler to win in the Elite Division. Smith, wrestling at 145 pounds, went 3-2. He pinned Oak Mountain’s Tanner Smith in his opener in the second period, lost to Spain Park’s Bradley Williams in the second period in his second match before pinning Saraland’s Matthew Pham in the second period and receiving a forfeit from Gulf Shores’ Charles Knight. He then lost in the fourth consolation round to Benjamin Russell’s Lee Leonard in the first period.

Eight other Wildcats wrestled but went 0-2. They were Paxton Hanshaw (113), Evan Nelson (120), Sam Bright (132), Lemuel Lynon (138), Konner Galvez (138), Parker Dishman (160), Andrew Bramman (170) and Keith Bonner (182).

Enterprise had seven wrestlers competing in the non-Elite division with Brandon Bethea placing fourth in the 170-pound varsity division with a 3-2 record. Bethea earned a 37-second pin over Robertsdale’s Chris Richardson, a 6-2 decision over Fairhope’s Juan Spurgeon, a 24-9 tech fall win over W.S. Neal’s Daniel Zylstra before losing 5-2 to Thompson’s Mitch McPherson and on a second-period in to Central of Phenix City’s Jabari Thomas.

Evan Whitman (132), Tytorrion Gilbert (138), Christopher Willard (138) and John Mitten (170) went 2-3, while Ethan Maquet (106) went 1-3 and Aidan Wood (145) went 0-4.

Dyson, Bailey spark NMA: Jesse Dyson finished in second place and David Bailey in third place to spark the Northside Methodist Academy wrestling team at the Gulf Coast Clash at the Mobile Civic Center this weekend.

Dyson, competing in the 138 varsity division, won four straight matches before falling to Pike Road’s Caleb Hussey in the championship match. Dyson pinned W.S. Neal’s Terry Tompkins in the first period before taking an 11-7 decision over Benjamin Russell’s Markeyus Mattocks, a 13-5 major decision over Satsuma’s David Guthrie and earning a third-period pin over Peyton Stubbs of Archbishop Rummel (La.).

Bailey, wrestling at 132 pounds, went 3-1, including a second-period pin over Central of Phenix City’s Izrael Diaz in the third-place match. He took second-period pins over Benjamin Russell’s Isaiah Stamps and Satsuma’s Joshua Alvarez before losing 11-8 in the semifinals to Mary. G. Montgomery’s Henry Bloxton.

Several other NMA wrestlers competed. Logan Ward (106) and James Dix (145) went 2-3, while Tucker Blackwell (170) and Brayden Mock (195) went 1-3.

Smith, Schultz win titles: Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Mackenzie Schultz won individual titles at the Girls Gulf Coast Clash Tournament at the Mobile Civic Center.

Smith won her title in the 120-pound weight class and Schultz in the 165 pound division.

With the two leading the way, the Enterprise girls, with just six competing, finished third out of 21 teams at the tournament behind Daphne and Thompson.

Smith earned two quick first-period pins over Baker’s Madelyne-Cate Smith and Davidson’s Kayelain Boucher before winning on a first-period injury default from Baker’s Scarlett Knowles. She won on a late first-period pin over Thompson’s Alicia Whitman in the semifinals and won the title on a second-period pin over Baker’s Brianna Torres.

Schultz won all her five of her matches by first-period pinfalls, beating Northside Methodist Academy’s Teegan Robinson, Brookwood’s Molly Eaton, Daphne’s Taliah Wade, Brookwood’s Patience Ransom and Eaton.

Ally Whitman placed third for EHS in the 100-pound weight class, finishing 3-2, including a second-period pin over Robertsdale’s Londyn James in the third-place match.

Ambrielle McKim earned fourth at 107, finishing 3-2 at the tournament, while Denasia Lockhart (185) went 1-3 and Naomi Belgrave (145) went 0-3.

Robinson, Faison spark NMA: Tristin Robinson finished in third place and Josie Faison fourth for the Northside Methodist girls, who finished in 10th place out of 21 teams at the Gulf Coast Clash despite just having three girls wrestling.

Robinson went 3-2 at the tournament, losing only to Thompson’s Estella Isalas in the first match and to Thompson’s Aenaya Vines, but bouncing back to win the third-place match over Tuscaloosa County’s Savannah Jones on a first-period pin. She won her other two matches on first-period pins.

Faison also went 3-2. She won her first two matches on pins over Brookwood’s Lainey Green and Thompson’s Maddie Staggs before losing to Auburn’s Campbell Hooks on a third-period pin. She then beat Gulf Shores’ Elizabeth Bezerra on a second-period pin before losing the third-place match to Spanish Fort’s Abigail Pendergrass on a second-period pin.

Teegan Robinson also competed for NMA, doing so in the 165-pound division. She went 1-3 with a first-period pin over Gulf Shores’ Leighanna Rodgers.