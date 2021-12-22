Enterprise wrestlers dominate during quad meet

The HA-CHHS match featured 10 forfeits (six for HA, four for CHHS). The Raiders lost the two contested matches, but the second one was by a major decision win, keeping HA ahead by two in the team dual.

Keygan Ebarb lost to Brayden Nowling at 138 on a first period-pin and Jack Jones lost a 22-9 decision to Jackson West at 160.

Winning by forfeit for HA were John McDonald (106), Jonah Beaver (113), Bryce Dykes (120), David Lee (132), Hughes Williams (145) and Andrew Gil (152).

Versus Russell County, McDonald, Beaver and Dykes won by forfeit. Williams earned a first-period pin and Gil captured a 17-2 victorh. Ebarb, Lee and Jones all lost matches.

Charles Henderson goes 0-3: Charles Henderson lost to Enterprise 70-3, Houston Academy 36-34 and to Russell County 55-5.

Damien Hart was the lone winner against Enterprise, taking a 4-3 over Tony Jasso in the 220-weight class.

Against Houston Academy, Brayden Nowling won by a first-period pin at 138 pounds over Keygan Ebarb and Jackson West won a 22-9 decision over Jack Jones at 160.

West had the lone Trojan win against Russell County, taking a dominating 21-4 decision over Jamir Nelson.