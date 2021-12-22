Enterprise wrestlers dominate during quad meet

Enterprise’s wrestling team dominated a quad meet on Tuesday night at the Enterprise campus, winning three team duals, including two by lopsided margins.
The Wildcats routed Houston Academy 73-0 and Charles Henderson 70-3. Russell County gave the Cats a battle, but EHS earned a 46-33 win over the Warriors.
Enterprise won 16 of its 20 contested matches and picked up 16 forfeit wins on the night. The Wildcats also won all six exhibition matches by their wrestlers.
Paxton Hanshaw (106-pound weight class), Kameron Stiffler (113), Zach McFarland (120), Grier Hunt (126), Cody Kirk (145), Kody Sigmon (152), Samuel Lynon (160) and Xavier Jump (182) all went 3-0 on the night.
Konner Galvez (132), Andrew Braman (170) and Keith Warren (195) all went 2-1. Ryan Burke (138) went 1-1. Dylan Smith won the other 138-pound match. Tony Jasso (220) went 1-2.
In exhibition matches against Houston Academy, Braden McGregor and Jasso won by a pin and Dallin Hayes won a 10-5 decision.
The Wildcats won three exhibitions against Russell County. Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Ian Gillis won on first-period pins and Lemuel Lynon won on a second-period pin.
Houston Academy goes 1-2: After losing 73-0 to Enterprise, Houston Academy defeated Charles Henderson 36-34 and lost to Russell County 54-29.
The HA-CHHS match featured 10 forfeits (six for HA, four for CHHS). The Raiders lost the two contested matches, but the second one was by a major decision win, keeping HA ahead by two in the team dual.
Keygan Ebarb lost to Brayden Nowling at 138 on a first period-pin and Jack Jones lost a 22-9 decision to Jackson West at 160.
Winning by forfeit for HA were John McDonald (106), Jonah Beaver (113), Bryce Dykes (120), David Lee (132), Hughes Williams (145) and Andrew Gil (152).
Versus Russell County, McDonald, Beaver and Dykes won by forfeit. Williams earned a first-period pin and Gil captured a 17-2 victorh. Ebarb, Lee and Jones all lost matches.
Charles Henderson goes 0-3: Charles Henderson lost to Enterprise 70-3, Houston Academy 36-34 and to Russell County 55-5.
Damien Hart was the lone winner against Enterprise, taking a 4-3 over Tony Jasso in the 220-weight class.
Against Houston Academy, Brayden Nowling won by a first-period pin at 138 pounds over Keygan Ebarb and Jackson West won a 22-9 decision over Jack Jones at 160.
West had the lone Trojan win against Russell County, taking a dominating 21-4 decision over Jamir Nelson.