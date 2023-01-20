Enterprise wrestlers Holmes-Smith, Schultz win state titles; Ladd finishes runner-up

Evelyn Holmes-Smith repeated as a state champion for the third time, Mackenzie Schultz claimed her first title and Mallory Ladd finished as a runner-up Friday to cap Enterprise’s performances at the Alabama State Championships in Birmingham.

The Wildcats finished in fourth place as a team at the meet, which had 59 scoring teams. They were just two points off third place Weaver (128.5 to 126.5). Sparkman won the team title with 191 points with Daphne second with 180 points.

Enterprise, Sparkman and Daphne all had two individual state champions.

Holmes-Smith and Schultz earned dominating wins in taking their titles and remained undefeated for the season. Holmes-Smith, a sophomore, is now 36-0 and Schultz, a freshman, is 33-0.

Holmes-Smith captured a first-period pin in one minute and 18 seconds over Weaver seventh grader Mariah Johansson for her title in the 120-pound weight class and Schultz earned a powerful 17-2 tech fall win over two-time defending state champion Kaylee Holder in the 165 finals for her third win during the season over the Trojan wrestler.

Ladd lost in the 235-pound finals to Baldwin County’s undefeated Tamira Reed (17-0) on a first-period pin 34 seconds into the match. Ladd is now 16-2.

There were two other Wiregrass teams at the tournament. Northside Methodist, despite having only three wrestlers, finished in 13th place with 50 points, while Dothan, which also had only three wrestlers, finished 37th with 18 points.

Check back to dothaneagle.com for more on Friday’s tournament.