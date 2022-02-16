Enterprise wrestlers prepared for state meet

Enterprise senior standout Zach McFarland will make his fourth straight appearance at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships this weekend.
This time he goes in a different role.
“I am the top dog on this bracket and I 100 percent have the advantage walking in,” said McFarland, the No. 1 seed in the Class 7A 120-pound weight class with a 43-2 record. “I am feeling really confident about this weekend.”
McFarland, who took fourth place last year after going a combined 1-4 the first two years, is one of five Wildcats competing at the state tournament. Dothan also has a wrestler in the Class 7A state meet.
The AHSAA State Championships open Thursday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center, but the local wrestlers compete on Friday and Saturday.
Joining McFarland for Enterprise are Kameron Stiffler (113-pound weight class), Grier Hunt (126), Cody Kirk (138) and Samuel Lynon (160). Garrett Holland (182) is the Dothan wrestler at the meet. All qualified by earning a top four finish at this past week’s South Super Section.
“Just in four years in the program, to be able to take five (make state) is a huge milestone,” Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said.
“It will be exciting to have a busy state tournament. That is something a coach always wants.”
Only McFarland and Kirk have state tournament experience. Kirk, a freshman, competed last year and went 1-2.
McFarland enters as a favorite
McFarland is one of the favorites in the 7A 120-pound weight class, but his division is loaded with other experienced wrestlers in the eight-man bracket.
Huntsville’s Jake Ciccolella and Vestavia Hills’ Mac Chandler, potential second round opponents, were at state last year with Chandler finishing third in the 106-pound weight class and Ciccolella going 2-2 at 113.
The bracket’s bottom half features Oak Mountain’s Tyler Smitherman, who McFarland beat for fourth last year, Hoover’s Ty Sisson, a fourth place finisher at 106, and Thompson’s Cory Jones, a fourth-place finisher at 132 last year who dropped two weight classes.
Up first, though, for McFarland is Daphne’s Toby Hymel in the opening round. The two met last week at the section tournament with McFarland winning 8-0.
“I am trying to keep in my mind that I am the top dog in this bracket and he is last seed, so he has nothing to lose by going out and throwing everything he has at me,” McFarland said.
The only other wrestler in the bracket McFarland faced was Thompson’s Jones. The two split two close matches with Jones winning 5-4 at the Class 7A team duals and McFarland taking a sudden death 3-1 in last week’s section meet.
The EHS wrestler said winning the title comes down to a few factors.
“Hard work and grit,” McFarland said. “There is nothing really to it but pushing the pace, constant pressure and go out there and wrestle.”
Kirk counts on experience
Kirk returns for his second year, but does in an eight-man bracket compared to a 16 bracket used last year. Kirk, the No. 6 seed in the 138-pound weight class, is 40-9 on the year.
He said he doesn’t feel a whole lot different than his first trip last year.
“No, not really,” Kirk said. “I am a higher seed, which is nice, and it is an eight-man bracket so it should be interesting.”
He believes last year’s state experience should help him with nerves of wrestling in front of a big crowd and a big arena.
“Yes, I will try (to be calmer),” Kirk said. “It will be a hard first match, a hard second match and I will try to make it to a third match.”
The freshman, who is in his third year on Enterprise’s varsity, faces third-seed Andrew Sullivan of Vestavia Hills in the opener. He has not faced Sullivan before.
“I feel pretty good,” Kirk said. I have studied my opponent and we will work some moves and try to beat him.”
New stage for others
The other three Wildcats – Stiffler, Hunt and Lynon – have not experienced the AHSAA state meet, but Stiffler and Hunt, a pair of freshmen, competed in many big youth tournaments growing up, including the Deep South Nationals.
“The Deep South was a huge tournament and huge venue, so going into this tournament I have experience (at a big meet),” Stiffler said. “That hopefully will calm down my nerves a little bit. I will still be nervous because it is my first year of going (to state), but it will help with that a little bit and in doing well with big crowds watching.”
Hunt added, “I feel like the excitement will be the same if not more, but I know the competition is way different. In (youth) states, I was kind of on top of the brackets where here I am in the middle of the bracket and also skillwise.”
Lynon, a junior in his third year on the EHS wrestling team, was glad to make it after two frustrating ends to seasons.
“The second year I was here I broke my clavicle and the year after that right before sectionals I got a concussion and was out for the rest of the season,” Lynon said. “Then this year I finally got to make it.”
Lynon, 22-14 on the season, is seeded eighth in the 160-pound weight class and faces top seeded Harris Mitchell of Vestavia Hills in the opening round.
Stiffler, 38-9 on the season, is seeded fifth in the 113-pound weight class and faces No. 4 seed Cale Tucker of Vestavia Hills in the opening round.
“Last year I was on the team, but I really didn’t wrestle that much, so to make it to state in my first year of actually starting feels really good,” Stiffler said.
Hunt, 38-10 on the year, is a No. 5 seed in the 126-weight class and faces Hewitt-Trussville’s Dalton Zimmerman in the opening round. The two met at the Swede Umbach Tournament with Zimmerman winning.
“I have to definitely move faster on bottom and not allow his legs to slide in,” Hunt said, referring to issues in the first meeting. “I have to keep my elbows in and get in on my shots easier.”
Hunt, like the other wrestlers, was excited to reach state.
“It is definitely an accomplishment (to make state),” Stiffler said. “It is like all this work has paid off. In making to state, I definitely had a couple of challenges I knocked down, especially (Cedric) Abney (Baker). I felt really great after beating him (in the section semifinals).”