Enterprise wrestlers prepared for state meet

“The second year I was here I broke my clavicle and the year after that right before sectionals I got a concussion and was out for the rest of the season,” Lynon said. “Then this year I finally got to make it.”

Lynon, 22-14 on the season, is seeded eighth in the 160-pound weight class and faces top seeded Harris Mitchell of Vestavia Hills in the opening round.

Stiffler, 38-9 on the season, is seeded fifth in the 113-pound weight class and faces No. 4 seed Cale Tucker of Vestavia Hills in the opening round.

“Last year I was on the team, but I really didn’t wrestle that much, so to make it to state in my first year of actually starting feels really good,” Stiffler said.

Hunt, 38-10 on the year, is a No. 5 seed in the 126-weight class and faces Hewitt-Trussville’s Dalton Zimmerman in the opening round. The two met at the Swede Umbach Tournament with Zimmerman winning.

“I have to definitely move faster on bottom and not allow his legs to slide in,” Hunt said, referring to issues in the first meeting. “I have to keep my elbows in and get in on my shots easier.”

Hunt, like the other wrestlers, was excited to reach state.

“It is definitely an accomplishment (to make state),” Stiffler said. “It is like all this work has paid off. In making to state, I definitely had a couple of challenges I knocked down, especially (Cedric) Abney (Baker). I felt really great after beating him (in the section semifinals).”