Enterprise wrestlers rally, but come up short against Gulf Shores

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise’s wrestling team made a furious rally in the championship match of the Boll Weevil Duals at the EHS gym Saturday afternoon, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling short to Gulf Shores in the last individual match.

Gulf Shores seized a 24-point lead through the first four individual matches, but Enterprise stormed back to close the gap to 35-31 going to the final individual match. The Wildcats needed a pin from Kody Sigmon in the 170-pound match, but Gulf Shores’ Weston Reed foiled Sigmon and Enterprise with a 24-second pin to give the Dolphins a 41-31 win.

“We got behind in the heavyweights (182 through 285) then battled our way back and all it takes is one mistake and we had one mistake in one weight class and this is what decided it,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said, adding he was pleased to see the Wildcats respond to the early adversity.

“You like to see your teams in tough situations and see how they respond having to come back and win a match like that. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way this time, but you get a lot of learning lessons and lot of things you can talk about through those moments.”

Seven teams competed at the Boll Weevils Duals. Foley finished third and Beauregard fourth. Dothan was the Wiregrass’ other representative. The Wolves went 1-3 and finished seventh after beating T.R. Miller 42-36.

The championship match was a battle of teams who advanced to the AHSAA State Duals semifinals this upcoming Tuesday – Enterprise in Class 7A and Gulf Shores in Class 5A – and the two showed how close they were with the match coming to the final one.

“We love those tough matches,” Fells said. “Sometimes I get a little excited, but we still have a young team as we start freshmen and sophomores and they go out and make freshmen and sophomore mistakes. I would rather them make the mistakes now versus on Tuesday and down the road and get the experiences they need.”

Of the 14 Wildcat wrestlers in the finals, seven were sophomores, two were freshman and one was an eighth grader.

Gulf Shores advanced to the championship round with dominating wins over Dothan (78-3), Foley (61-9) and Russell County (51-30) in pool play. The Dolphins also wrestled T.R. Miller in an exhibition and 69-8.

Enterprise advanced with two wins in pool play and beating Foley 54-19 in the semifinals. The Wildcats defeated Beauregard 48-30 and T.R. Miller 65-15 to advance to the semifinals.

In the championship match, Gulf Shores got off to a strong start with wins in the first four matches to build a 23 to minus one lead as EHS had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty deducted from its total following the 220 match.

After the Dolphins built their big lead in the upper weights, the Wildcats began their charge starting with eighth grader Karter Stiffler, who earned a 12-4 decision over Gulf Shores’ Zarek Carris at the 106-pound weight class. Sophomore Paxton Hanshaw followed with a 5-2 decision over Hayden Cook at 113 and fellow sophomore Kameron Stiffler delivered a pin 11 seconds into the second period over Braiden Cheek at 120.

Sophomore Grier Hunt received a forfeit at 126 and junior Sam Bright claimed an 11-2 win at 132 pounds over Kyle Simmons to pull the Cats to within a point at 23-22.

The Wildcats, though, couldn’t get over the hump as Gulf Shores won the next two weight classes off pinfalls over Wildcat freshmen to surge up 35-22. Taylor Cheek pinned Lemuel Lynon midway in the third period (4:58) at 138 and Charles Knight pinned Kaemon Smith right before the first-period buzzer at 145 after Smith seized a 3-1 lead.

Wildcat unbeaten sophomore Cody Kirk and senior Sam Lynon pulled the Wildcats back in it with a pin and a 4-0 decision, closing the Dolphin lead to 35-31. Kirk earned his pin at 152 over Miles Stoufflet and Lynon captured his decision at 160 over Nicholas Carris.

That set up potential drama at 170 for the title, but Gulf Shores’ Reed quickly ended the suspense with his quick match-ending pin.

The dual started in the 182-pound match with Landon Everett pinning Enterprise’s Keith Bonner in 30 seconds. Lucas Salcedo followed at 195 with a 17-0 tech fall win over the Wildcats’ Marcus Holder. Jackson Russ earned a pin 18 seconds into the second period at 220 over Xavier Henderson before Gulf Shores’ Sam Schepker pinned Dezmon Thomas 1:21 in the 285 match.

In the semifinal win, Enterprise winners were Sigmon (170, 11-1 decision), Thomas (285, forfeit), Karter Stiffler (106, pinfall :35 seconds), Hanshaw (113, 5-0 decision), Kameron Stiffler (120, forfeit), Hunt (126, 16-0 tech fall), Bright (132, pinfall 1:28), Smith (145, pinfall :35 seconds), Kirk (152, pinfall 30 seconds) and Sam Lynon (160, pinfall 4:45).

Winners for EHS versus Beauregard were Hanshaw (113, 4-2 overtime win), Kameron Stiffler (120, 12-0), Hunt (126, pinfall 2:33), Bright (132, pinfall 1:15), Lemuel Lynon (138, pinfall 4:20), Smith (145, pinfall :33 seconds), Sam Lynon (160, pinfall 3:39), Sigmon (170, 17-2 decision) and Holder (195, pinfall, 2:55).

Several exhibition matches were held with Evan Nelson (6-2 decision) and Ryan Burke (pinfall, 1:30) winning for the Wildcats.

In the dual against T.R. Miller, Wildcat winners were Kirk (152, forfeit) Ericson Kahle (160, 10-6), Sigmon (170, forfeit), Andrew Braman (182, pinfall, 39 seconds), Holder (195, pin 3:46), Henderson (220, :32 seconds), Karter Stiffler (106, forfeit), Kameron Stiffler (120, forfeit), Hunt (126, forfeit), Lemuel Lynon (138, 16-1 decision) and Smith (145, pinfall :40 seconds).

Dothan finishes seventh: Dothan lost all three matches in pool play, falling to Gulf Shores 78-3, to Russell County 45-21 and to Foley 59-24, before winning the seventh-place match over T.R. Miller 42-36.

In the seventh-place match, the Wolves’ Kunyea Moore clinched the victory with a pin 50 seconds into the 182-pound match, giving Dothan a 42-18 lead with three matches left. T.R. Miller won the final three matches, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Wolves.

Cole Motzenbecker also won on the mat for Dothan against Miller, earning a pin right at the second-period buzzer in the 138-pound weight class. The other winners were all by forfeit – Caleb Ham (106), Nick Johnson (120), Sondre Mjoen (152), Jimmy Berry (160) and Zach Walker (170)

Ham (106 weight class) won all three of his matches during pool play and went 4-0 on the day. In the pool matches, he captured an 11-4 over Gulf Shores’ wrestler, an 18-0 tech fall over Russell County’s wrestler and a pinfall 3:50 into the match against a Foley opponent.

Johnson (120) and Mykel Lowe both won twice in the pool matches. Johnson took a 12-8 win over Russell County and a forfeit from Foley, while Lowe had a 45 second pin over Russell County and a forfeit from Foley.

Also winning against Russell County were Cooper Hall (113, 10-6 decision) and Berry (160, 21-7 decision) and also winning versus Foley was Walker (170, pin.)