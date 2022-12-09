Enterprise wrestling dominates tri-match

Enterprise head wrestling coach Willie Fells said his Wildcats had two areas of focus Thursday night during a tri-match against Dothan and R.E. Lee at the EHS secondary gym.

The Wildcats, in Feels’ opinion, aced those two areas while dominating Dothan 65-6 and Lee 62-12.

Dothan defeated R.E. Lee 42-30 in the other dual match.

“We wanted to come out and make sure we were zeroed and focused in and to clean up some things we needed to clean up,” Fells said. “We had some issues lately with (earning) escapes and takedowns and I saw some guys working on some of the things we have been working on all week, so that was good to see.”

In the highlight match against Class 7A, Region 2 foe and region rival Dothan, Enterprise wrestlers overpowered the youthful Wolves, earning seven pinfalls, including six in the first period, and added two 15-point tech fall victories and another individual win by 10 points.

“We came out and had a regional match and not that we won’t take the other ones seriously, but we take a region match even more seriously and obviously it was rivalry match too, so our guys were excited about coming out and competing,” Fells said.

Against Dothan, the Wildcats won the first six individual matches, all on first-period pins. Grier Hunt opened with a pin in the 126-pound weight class over Dothan’s Nick Johnson, barely beating the first-period buzzer at 0.3 of a second. Sam Bright followed with a pin 50 seconds into the 132-weight class over Tyler Phipps and Lemuel Lynon won at 138 over Dothan’s Cole Motzenbecker with 15.3 seconds left in the opening period.

Kaemon Smith followed with a pin 41 seconds into the first stanza over Dothan’s Torion Wilson at 145 and Cody Kirk, a state runner-up last year, won with 42 seconds left in the first period over Sondre Mjoen.

The 160-pound match between Enterprise’s Samuel Lynon and Dothan’s Jimmy Berry went to the third period before Lynon finished with a 17-1 tech fall decision with 1:23 left in the match. Lynon had three near fall pins during the match, including two three-point near falls.

Brandon Bethea followed with a third-period pin at 170 pounds over Dothan’s Zach Walker.

The night’s most exciting and drama-filled match came at 182 pounds, a battle between Enterprise’s Marcus Holder and Dothan’s Kunyea Moore.

Holder seized a 4-0 lead off a two-point takedown and two-point near fall, but Moore earned a two-point reverse to cut it to 4-2 after the opening period.

Moore was on bottom to start the second period and Holder turned him for a three-point near fall to build a 7-2 lead, but Dothan’s Moore made a surge with an escape, a takedown and a two-point near fall to tie the match at 7-7 going into the third period.

Holder dominated the final period against a tiring Moore. After Moore, in the top position, had an improper start position infraction that allowed Holder a point for an 8-7 led, the Enterprise wrestler earned an escape and followed with a takedown and a two-point near fall to finish out the match with a 13-7 victory.

The Holder win gave Enterprise a 44-0 lead overall in the team scoring.

After a double forfeit at 195, Enterprise’s Xavier Henderson padded the Wildcat margin to 50-0 with a pin with 44 seconds left in the first period over Dothan’s James Carroll.

The Wolves’ Mykel Lowe ended Enterprise’s shutout bid, earning Dothan’s lone win of the match on a pin with 55.4 seconds left in the first period of the 285 heavyweight class.

The match then flipped over to the lower weights and Enterprise dominated there.

In the 106-pound weight class, Enterprise’s Karter Stiffler and Dothan’s Caleb Ham were locked in a good battle through two periods. Stiffler led 4-3 after the first period, overcoming an early Ham takedown with a reverse and two-point near fall before Ham had a late one-point escape.

Stiffler increased the lead to 8-4 after two periods, picking up two takedowns around a Ham escape.

Stiffler then dominated the third period with two takedowns and a three-point near fall in pulling away to a 15-5 win.

Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw routed Dothan’s Connor Hall at 113 pounds, seizing a 15-0 tech fall win with 37.2 seconds left in the match. Hanshaw had three 3-point near falls, a takedown and two reverses in the match.

Kameron Stiffler received a forfeit in the final weight class at 120 to finish off the 65-6 Wildcat team win.

There two girls matches and one boys exhibition match following the team dual.

In the girls contests, Enterprise’s Ally Wittman pinned Dothan’s Kyra Mercer at 106 pounds, just 17 seconds into the match, and Evelyn Holmes-Smith won 13-2 over Olivia Piasecki at 120 pounds behind three takedowns, a reverse, a two-point near fall and a three-point near fall.

In the boys exhibition match, Kody Sigmon pinned Dothan’s Tylan Rivers in the final second of the first period with 0.8 showing on the clock.

Enterprise-Lee

In an earlier match against R.E. Lee, Enterprise won three of the five contested matches and received eight forfeit wins.

On the mat, Hunt won at 126 pounds on a third-period pin, Kirk took a dominating 20-2 tech fall win over Demontre Harris at 152 and Sam Lynon won an 8-4 decision at 160 over Keviah Berry.

For R.E. Lee, George Hunter pinned Holder in the second period at 182 pounds and Victor Davis won on a first-period win over Henderson at 220.

Receiving forfeit wins for Enterprise were Karter Stiffler (106), Hanshaw (113), Kameron Stiffler (120), Bright (132), Lemuel Lynon (138), Smith (145), Bethea (170) and Sellers (285).

Two girls matches were held after the dual and Enterprise’s Mallory Land, celebrating her birthday, and Israel Hart both picked up wins.

Dothan-Lee

Dothan won the dual over R.E. Lee thanks to seven forfeits that accounted for all the Wolves points.

Lee won all five contested matches.

Receiving forfeit wins for the Wolves were Tyler Phipps (132), Cole Motzenbecker (138), Torian Wilson (145), Zachary Walker (170), Mykel Lowe (285), Caleb Ham (106) and Cooper Hall (113).

On the mat, Nick Johnson (126), Sondre Mjoen (152), Tylan Rivers (160), Kunyea Moore (182) and James Carroll (220) all lost on first-period pins.

Dothan head coach James Biezuns sees some progress in his inexperienced team that returned has only two wrestlers back from last year and has only two seniors on roster.

“It is a work in progress,” Biezuns said. “When I took over, we had five weights filled and now we are missing just two weights at 195 and 220. Everything else is filled. Now, is it a perfect product? No. We have to work to do.”

The Wolves coach, though, was concerned Thursday about his team taking its work from the practices to the matches.

“If you had seen what we did in the practice facility, it is not the same team,” Biezuns said. “I don’t know if the guys get nervous, shell-shocked or forget things (when it’s match time). It’s probably all of that. We had a really good week of practice and picked up a lot of good moves and (Thursday) we got out there and it was brain farts. We also have some guys who haven’t figured out the cardo vascular part of this thing.”

He was impressed though by the effort from Moore, Hall and Walker, though he feels Moore is one of the wrestlers than needs to work on his stamina.