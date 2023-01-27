Enterprise wrestling downs Dothan; earns 100th dual win

It was a special night for the Enterprise wrestling team on Thursday evening at the EHS campus.

The Wildcats earned their 100th dual victory since restarting the sport five seasons ago, dominating rival Dothan 58-24.

Enterprise improved to 100-42 in duals since picking the sport back up in 2018-19, good for a 70.4 winning percent of duals. EHS also had the sport in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Wildcats finished 14-12 in duals in their first season in 2018-19 and followed it with a 16-9 record in 2019-20, 25-7 in 2020-21 and 20-9 last season. They are currently 23-5 this season. The ’Cats likely will break the mark for dual wins in a season this weekend at the Heaton Memorial Duals in Daphne. They will wrestle in seven duals at the meet, which started Friday night.

In Thursday’s win over Dothan, Enterprise won 10 of the 14 individual matches, earning seven victories by pinfalls, two by forfeits and one on a major decision.

Earning pins were Sam Lynon (160 weight class over Sondre Mjoen, 1:40 into the match), Xavier Henderson (220 division over James Carroll, no time available), Paxton Hanshaw (113 over Cooper Hall, 5:42), Grier Hunt (126 over Nick Johnson, 2:40), Sam Bright (132 over Tyler Phipps, 47 seconds), Ryan Burke (145 over Lakeith Thompson, 1:18) and Cody Kirk (152 over Tylan Rivers, 3:01).

Marcus Holder (195) and Kameron Stiffler (120) received forfeit wins, while Karter Stiffler claimed an 18-4 decision over Dothan’s Caleb Ham in the 106-weight class.

Dothan had four wrestlers win Thursday as Zach Walker, Kunyea Moore, Mykel Lowe and Cole Motzenbecker all earned pinfall victories. Walker (170) won 2:29 into the match over Andrew Braman. Moore (182) won over John Mitten, Lowe (285) won over Dezmon Thomas and Cole Motzenbecker (138) won over Konner Galvez (1:21).

One exhibition was held with Enterprise’s Thomas beating Dothan’s Brian Mitchell on a pin 3:11 into the match.