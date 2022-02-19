Enterprise wrestling duo earn silver medal finishes at state meet

Zach McFarland and Cody Kirk made Wildcat wrestling history this weekend, recording the best Enterprise individual state finishes since the sport was revived at the school in 2018.
Both wrestlers earned second place silver medal finishes at the Class 7A AHSAA State Championships in Huntsville. The two were bidding to become the first EHS state champs since the 1960s when the school produced several champions, including two-time state champ Steve Rogers (1964 and 1965), before dropping the sport in the early 1970s.
Both McFarland and Kirk won a pair of matches Friday to reach the finals before falling in a Saturday title match. McFarland, a senior who finished the season with a school record 45 wins against three losses, lost in the 120-pound finals to Thompson’s Cory Jones 13-11, while Kirk fell in the 138-pound finals to Grissom’s Jon Michae Turis 9-2. Kirk finished the season with a 42-10 record.
“I feel really good (about getting second) as I feel I worked really hard this year,” Kirk said. “I think I did really well this season. I did not know I was going to go that far at state. I am glad I did. I went into state as the No. 6 seed and beat the second and third seed, so I feel good.”
Enterprise also had a fourth-place finisher in Grier Hunt at 126-pounds. He lost 9-3 on Saturday to Hewitt-Trussville’s Dalton Zimmerman.
Two other Wildcat state qualifiers also competed. Kameron Stiffler went 1-2 at 113 pounds and Samuel Lynon went 0-2 at 160.
Hunt and Stiffler, both freshmen, finished with 40-12 and 39-11 records, respectively, and Lynon, a junior, finished 22-16.
Dothan’s Garrett Holland competed in the 182-pound weight class, but went 0-2 to finish his season with a 23-6 record.
McFarland, a Brewton-Parker College signee who ended his EHS career with a 148-18 record, got off to a good start in his final, shooting down low on Jones’ right leg with an outside single leg takedown and a 2-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the opening period.
Jones, though, recovered with a one-point escape with 20 seconds left in the period off a reset at the center of the mat after the two went out of bounds. Ten seconds later, Jones was able to work in a double leg takedown to go up 3-2 in the period’s final seconds.
At the start of the second period, McFarland choose to defer his choice to the third period. Jones then choose bottom. The decision paid off for the Thompson wrestler, who earned an escape with 1:28 left for a 4-2 lead.
As the two worked around the mat, McFarland tried to sling Jones down, but missed on the move, losing his balance and Jones was able to move around for a takedown and a 6-2 lead with 56 seconds left in the period.
Jones, as he did several times, allowed an escape point to McFarland in the referee position left the strategy of earning a takedown. The strategy paid off as Jones again hit a double leg takedown with five seconds left, extending his lead to 8-3.
McFarland decided to start the third period in the down position, but Jones again elected to give him an escape and put the wrestlers in the neutral position with the score 8-4.
This time, McFarland foiled the strategy with a takedown eight seconds in, cutting the gap to 8-6, but Jones quickly escaped. Seconds later, the Warrior wrestler earned his fourth takedown of the match to go up 11-6 with 1:04 left.
McFarland made a furious comeback effort with an escape and takedown to cut it to 11-9 with 56 seconds left.
With stoppage at 1:29 left, McFarland elected to allow Jones up for an escape, sending the wrestlers to the neutral position with Jones up 12-9.
After a stalling warning on Jones, McFarland earned a takedown with 10 seconds left to cut it to 12-11. He let Jones up for an escape, hoping for one last takedown to tie it in the final seconds, but Thompson’s wrestler defended against it and held on for a 13-11 win.
It was voted the best match in Class 7A.
In the 138 finals, Kirk battled tough in the first two plus periods against Grissom’s Turis before the match got out of hand in the final minute. Turis earned a takedown 14 seconds into the match before both wrestlers dug in defensively. Kirk denied two escape attempts in the second period but Turis got a reverse with two seconds left to go up 4-0.
Kirk, in the bottom position to start the third period, got a one-point escape with 1:12 left to cut it to 4-1, but Turis earned a takedown with 35 seconds left and quickly turned the Enterprise wrestler on his back with a cradle for a three-point near fall and a 9-1 lead. Kirk got an escape in the final seconds to finish the match.
Hunt, competing in the 126-pound third-place match, faced Hewitt-Trussville’s Dalton Zimmerman, the same opponent he lost to in the opening round before winning two consolation matches.
The EHS wrestler fell behind 4-0 on a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. Another Zimmerman takedown 10 seconds into the third made it 6-0. Hunt responded with an escape and a takedown to cut to 6-3, but Zimmerman halted the momentum with an escape with 50 seconds left and earned a late takedown in the final seconds for a 9-3 win.
Friday action
On Friday night, McFarland won 7-0 decisions over both Daphne’s Toby Hymel and Vestavia Hills’ Mac Chandler to reach the 120 final.
Kirk had a pair of dramatic wins, taking a 9-7 sudden death victory over Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sullivan, rallying in the final 17 seconds of regulation with a reversal and takedown to force the overtime. He then won in the semifinals in the ultimate tiebreaker over Hoover’s Broc Metcalf by riding out Metcalf in the last 30-second overtime without the Buccaneer wrestler earning a reverse or escape.
“They were really both tough matches, both in overtime, which is hard,” Kirk said. “I had never gone that far (ultimate tiebreaker) in a match, but I was glad I won that match because I beat Broc Metcalf and he beat me last year at state. I was really glad I was able to beat him.”
Hunt, meanwhile, lost to Hewitt-Trussville’s Zimmerman on a first-period pin before beating Daphne’s Gabriel Herrington 6-2 and Hoover’s Baylor Hardy 9-2 to reach the third-place match.
Stiffler lost 7-5 in sudden death overtime to Vestavia Hills’ Cale Tucker before beating Smiths Station’s Timothy Luttrell 4-2 and losing to Oak Mountain’s Camden Tipton 14-2 in the consolation semifinals.
Enterprise’s Lynon lost 18-3 to top seed Harris Mitchell of Vestavia Hills and 5-2 to Oak Mountain’s Zack Hauck.
Dothan’s Holland goes 0-2: Dothan’s Garrett Holland went 0-2 in the Class 7A 182-pound weight class at the AHSAA State Championships on Friday.