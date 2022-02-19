Enterprise wrestling duo earn silver medal finishes at state meet

Two other Wildcat state qualifiers also competed. Kameron Stiffler went 1-2 at 113 pounds and Samuel Lynon went 0-2 at 160.

Hunt and Stiffler, both freshmen, finished with 40-12 and 39-11 records, respectively, and Lynon, a junior, finished 22-16.

Dothan’s Garrett Holland competed in the 182-pound weight class, but went 0-2 to finish his season with a 23-6 record.

McFarland, a Brewton-Parker College signee who ended his EHS career with a 148-18 record, got off to a good start in his final, shooting down low on Jones’ right leg with an outside single leg takedown and a 2-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the opening period.

Jones, though, recovered with a one-point escape with 20 seconds left in the period off a reset at the center of the mat after the two went out of bounds. Ten seconds later, Jones was able to work in a double leg takedown to go up 3-2 in the period’s final seconds.

At the start of the second period, McFarland choose to defer his choice to the third period. Jones then choose bottom. The decision paid off for the Thompson wrestler, who earned an escape with 1:28 left for a 4-2 lead.