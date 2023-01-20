Enterprise wrestling duo Holmes-Smith, Schultz win state championships

It was a day of special threes and unbeaten records for Enterprise girl wrestlers Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Mackenzie Schultz.

Holmes-Smith became a three-time state champion and Schultz earned a third win this season over two-defending state champion Kaylee Holder to win her first title on Friday during the girls wrestling Alabama State Championships at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.

Enterprise’s Mallory Ladd, meanwhile, finished as a runner-up as three Wildcats competed in Friday’s finals.

The three helped the Wildcats finish in fourth place at the meet, which had 59 scoring teams. They were just two points off third place Weaver (128.5 to 126.5). Sparkman won the team title with 191 points and Daphne was second with 180 points.

Enterprise, Sparkman and Daphne led all teams with two individual state champions.

Holmes-Smith and Schultz earned dominating wins in taking their titles and remaining undefeated for the season. Holmes-Smith, a sophomore, is now 36-0 and Schultz, a freshman, is 33-0.

Holmes-Smith captured a first-period pin in one minute and 18 seconds over Weaver seventh grader Mariah Johannson for her title in the 120-pound weight class, while Schultz earned a powerful 17-2 tech fall win over Holder in the 165 finals. The 17 points were the most in the finals and tied for fourth most in a match overall at the tournament.

Ladd, a sophomore who finished the season with a 16-2 record, lost in the 235-pound finals to Baldwin County’s undefeated Tamira Reed (17-0) on a pin 34 seconds into the match.

For Holmes-Smith, Friday’s win was her fourth win of the tournament and all four were on first-period pinfalls.

“My coaches have been telling me to dominate and make them (opponents) not feel like they don’t belong on the mat with you,” Holmes-Smith said. “That’s what I wanted to do – I wanted to show them I am here for a reason and that it is my mat and that I can accomplish anything I want to. That was really my goal – to show them who I am and not leave any questions or doubt about who I am.

“It feels ready good,” Holmes-Smith added of her title. “I am really proud of it.”

She said the latest title felt the same as the previous two.

“They all feel the same, but I am excited,” Holmes-Smith said.

Holmes-Smith came out aggressive in the finals, attacking Johannson almost from the whistle and earning a takedown 12 seconds into the match.

“I shot a double (leg takedown), but had to go to a single and I was trying to trip her, but she slipped out, so I just had to go behind her,” Holmes-Smith said of the early action.

Another 10 seconds later, Holmes-Smith had Johannson briefly on her back, but was not awarded any back points. Still, the Wildcat wrestler kept the pressure up and stayed on top of the Weaver wrestler. A minute later, Johannson opened up an opportunity for a pinfall and Holmes-Smith capitalized.

“She kept posting her arm backwards, which opened the chicken wing and I love the wing, so I kept breaking her down so I could get to it,” Holmes-Smith said. “I ran to turn it and she turned (to her back) and I was able to stick her (for the pin).”

Schultz mostly dominated for six full minutes in her tech fall win, getting the final three points in the match’s final seconds.

Both wrestlers tried for head-and-arm throws to start the match with Holder actually throwing Schultz toward the mat, but the Enterprise wrestler shifted on top of the Daphne wrestler as the two went down to earn a takedown for a 2-0 lead right before the two went of bounds.

“I thought she might go more to throws, so I tried to stay away from the throws,” Schultz said. “I didn’t know if she might come out with a different style (from previous meetings) and go for something different, so I tried to keep my options open for anything.”

Schultz stayed on top of Holder the rest of the period as the Trojan wrestler showed good defense to prevent any turnovers to the mat.

Holder chose the neutral positon to start the second period, but Schultz was able to overpower the Trojan wrestler straight to her back on the mat with a strong head-and-arm for a takedown eight seconds into the period. She was able to earn two more points on a near fall to go up 6-0.

“I saw it open and I took the shot for it,” Schultz said of using the head-and-arm.

Daphne’s Holder then had her only scoring opportunity, earning a reversal to cut the margin to 6-2.

“I got up too high on her and she took advantage of the chance to get on top,” Schultz said.

Twenty seconds later, Schultz was able to escape from bottom, sliding out from behind as Holder got too high at the top. A few seconds later, the Wildcat wrestler slid off a head-and-arm attempt with Holder going down to the mat on the failed move and Schultz getting on top for a two-point takedown for a 9-2 lead, which she took to the third period.

The final period was Schultz totally dominating, earning three near fall situations, using mostly halfs to turn over a tiring Holder. She got the last one in the final seconds to finish off the 17-2 win.

Enterprise’s other wrestler, Ladd, wasn’t as fortunate Friday as Baldwin County’s Reed earned a takedown straight to the back 26 seconds into the match and earned a pin eight seconds later to end it.

Northside Methodist finishes third: Sparked by solid performances from its three wrestlers competing, the Northside Methodist girls wrestling team finished 13 out of 59 scoring teams at this year’s girls Alabama State Championships.

Northside Methodist’s three wrestlers were Tristin Robinson, Josie Faison and Teegan Robinson.

Tristin Robinson, a senior, went 4-1 and finished third in the state in the 145-pound weight class. Faison, a sophomore, went 4-2 and finished fourth at the 152-pound weight division and Teegan Robinson, an eighth grader in her first year of wrestling, went 3-2 at the meet, losing to two of the top six wrestlers in the highly-competitive 165-weight class.

Dothan places 37th: Dothan High, which had three wrestlers at the meet, but only one win matches, finished 37th out of 59 teams with 18 points.

All of Dothan’s points in taking 37th place came from Olivia Piasecki, who finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class after earning a 4-2 record at the tournament.

Dothan had two other girls at the meet – Kyra Mercer (100 pounds) and Adayani Hernandez (114) – and both went 0-2 with all the losses on first-period pins.