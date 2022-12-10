Enterprise wrestling finishes 9th in 24-team tourney; Kirk wins individual title

Behind four top four finishers, including tournament champion Cody Kirk, the Enterprise wrestling team finished ninth in the 24-team Swede Umbach Tournament at Auburn High this weekend.

The Wildcats finished with 118 points, just two behind eighth place Lambert (Ga.) and 1.5 points ahead of 10th place Harris County (Ga.). Huntsville won the event with 231.5 points and Smiths Station was second with 152 points, followed by Spain Park (147.5) and Lee County (Ga.) (145.5 points) in third and fourth.

“Overall when you come into these types of environments you know that it is going to be tough and it was,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “But I thought the guys battle considering the circumstances (of the quality teams).

"Our goal coming in was to be physical, wrestle hard and give our best and I thought we did that. On day two, we had everybody still in it with four guys in the semifinals, with three guys reaching the finals. Overall, our guys wrestled hard.”

Kirk paced the Wildcats, winning all four of his matches to capture the 152-pound weight class. He defeated Tallassee’s Christian McCary in the finals on a pin with 23 seconds left in the third period, while holding a commanding 9-0 lead.

After a first-round bye, Kirk pinned McAdory’s Tristen Jones in 50 seconds before beating Opelika’s Trace Gaither on a pin 3:54 into a quarterfinal match and taking a 5-2 semifinal decision over Lambert’s Max Sciro.

The four wins pushed Kirk’s season record to 20-0 and the tournament title was his third of this season.

Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt both earned runner-up finishes for Enterprise. Both went 3-1 at the tournament.

Stiffler, wrestling in the 120-pound weight class, won three decisions -- 6-2 over Zak Vosburgh of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 12-5 over Beauregard’s Reese Thorn and 4-3 over Wetumpka’s Ramon Lozada – before losing in the championship round 16-6 to Lee County’s Alex Tabb, who is 20-1 on the season. Stiffler is now 16-4 for the year.

Hunt, at 126 pounds, opened with an 8-2 decision over Lambert’s Aveneesha Subramaniam before earning a first-period pin over Smiths Station’s Jaden Sanford (1:18 into match) and taking a 9-3 semifinal win over Huntsville’s Joseph Sowell. He then lost in the finals on a pin with one second left in the first period to McAdory’s Hudson Waldrop, who is now 27-1. Hunt is 13-5 for the year.

Samuel Lynon finished fourth for Enterprise after going 3-2 in the 160-pound weight class. After a bye, Lynon took a 10-1 major decision over Central-Phenix City’s Jabari Thomas and a 2-0 decision over Prattville’s Dalton Wainwright. He lost in the semifinals to McAdory’s Christion Griggs 8-0 and beat Lambert’s Alexander Kelly 7-5 to reach the third-place match. However, he was injured 52 seconds into that match against McAdory’s CJ Mickle and had to retire.

Other EHS wrestlers and their performances were Karter Stiffler (3-2, 106 pounds), Paxton Hanshaw (2-2, 113), Jaalil Cohen (0-2, 113), Sam Bright (1-2, 132), Lemuel Lynon (2-2, 138), Kaemon Smith (3-2, 145), Kody Sigmon (2-2, 160) and Brandon Bethea (1-2, 170).

The Wildcats did not have a wrestler compete at 182, 195, 220 and 285 weight classes.