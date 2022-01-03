Enterprise wrestling finishes as region runner-up; advances to state quarterfinals

Enterprise went 3-1 in dual matches at the Class 7A, Region 1 Duals Monday night in Mobile to finish as the region runner-up and earn a spot in the Class 7A State Dual quarterfinals.
The Wildcats will likely have to travel to Thompson in the quarterfinal round, likely on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15.
In the Region 1 Duals, Enterprise went 2-1 in bracket action, beating Dothan 56-15 and Fairhope 45-30 and losing to host Baker 51-19.
In finishing as bracket runner-up, the Wildcats face the No. 1 team from the other bracket, Foley, in the semifinals.
Behind clutch performances from its 152, 160, 170 and 182-pound wrestlers, Enterprise opened up a commanding 34-9 advantage and held on a 44-33 to win.
The win over Foley, in theory, moved the Wildcats into the finals, but they had already faced and lost to the other finalist, Baker, so Baker was declared the champion and Enterprise as the runner-up.
In the semifinal win over Foley, Grier Hunt got the Wildcats off to a good start with a quick 11-second pin at 126 pounds and Kaemon Smith took a forfeit win at 132. Cody Kirk pinned his opponent at 138 in the second period, giving EHS an 18-0 win.
After Foley win at 145, Enterprise’s Kody Sigmon earned an 11-1 decision at 152 and Ian Gillis earned a late first-period at 160, extending the Wildcat lead to 28-6.
Samuel Lynon lost at 170 pounds, but avoided a pin, losing an 8-4 decision, allowing the Lions only three team points.
Xavier Jump won at 182 pounds on a pin at the end of the first period, pushing Enterprise up 34-9 and essentially securing the Wildcat win as Foley had no chance to catch up after that.
The Lions won in the next four weight classes (195, 220, 285 and 106) before Kameron Stiffler took an 11-2 win at 113 pounds and Zach McFarland received a forfeit in the 120-weight class.
On the day, Stiffler, McFarland, Kirk and Sigmon went 4-0, while Hunt and Lynon both went 3-1. Paxton Hanshaw (106) was 2-0.