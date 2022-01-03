Enterprise wrestling finishes as region runner-up; advances to state quarterfinals

Enterprise went 3-1 in dual matches at the Class 7A, Region 1 Duals Monday night in Mobile to finish as the region runner-up and earn a spot in the Class 7A State Dual quarterfinals.

The Wildcats will likely have to travel to Thompson in the quarterfinal round, likely on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15.

In the Region 1 Duals, Enterprise went 2-1 in bracket action, beating Dothan 56-15 and Fairhope 45-30 and losing to host Baker 51-19.

In finishing as bracket runner-up, the Wildcats face the No. 1 team from the other bracket, Foley, in the semifinals.

Behind clutch performances from its 152, 160, 170 and 182-pound wrestlers, Enterprise opened up a commanding 34-9 advantage and held on a 44-33 to win.

The win over Foley, in theory, moved the Wildcats into the finals, but they had already faced and lost to the other finalist, Baker, so Baker was declared the champion and Enterprise as the runner-up.

In the semifinal win over Foley, Grier Hunt got the Wildcats off to a good start with a quick 11-second pin at 126 pounds and Kaemon Smith took a forfeit win at 132. Cody Kirk pinned his opponent at 138 in the second period, giving EHS an 18-0 win.