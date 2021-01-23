Enterprise wrestling finishes second in pool:

Enterprise went 2-1 Friday night at the Smiths Station Duals, finishing in second place in its pool.

The Wildcats beat Opelika 45-21, lost to Smiths Station 51-24 and defeated Prattville 45-36.

Five Wildcat wrestlers finished with 3-0 records, including the four lowest weight kids of Kameron Stiffler (106 pounds), Zach McFarland (113), Trace Woodward (120) and Cody Kirk (126). Kaden Franke (170) was the other unbeaten.

McFarland won two of his matches on first-period pins with the other win a forfeit. Stiffler earned a win by pin over Opelika, a 10-6 decision over Smiths Station and a forfeit from Prattville. Woodward and Kirk both had one win by pin and two forfeits. Franke won by forfeit from Opelika and took 6-5 decisions against from both Smiths Station and Prattville foes.

Will Gottsacker (152) and Michael Wyrosdick (285) both finished 2-1 on the night. Gottsacker won 2-0 in sudden death overtime versus Opelika and had a forfeit win from Prattville. Both of Wyrosdick’s wins were by forfeit.

Ian Gillis (145) went 1-1 with a win by pin over Opelika and Brandon Messmer (182) was 1-2 with a win by a pin against Prattville.