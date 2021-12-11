Enterprise wrestling goes 1-2

Enterprise’s wrestling team beat Central-Phenix City 40-39, but lost to Smiths Station 57-23 and to Huntsville 50-25 in high school wrestling action Thursday at Smiths Station.

The Wildcats won six of the first eight matches against Central to build a 19-point lead at 34-15, but had to have Paxton Hanshaw’s forfeit win at 106 pounds to hold off the Red Devils.

Zach McFarland (120 pounds) won by forfeit, Grier Hunt (126) and Kaemon Smith (132) won on first-period pins, while Cody Kirk (145) took a 14-0 decision, Samuel Lynon (160) captured a first-period pin and Xavier Jump (182) won by forfeit.

Against Smiths Station, McFarland (120) won on a second-period pin and Hunt (126) earned a dominating 17-0 win behind six near falls, while Dylan Smith (138) won by a forfeit and Tony Jasso (220) won on a second-period pin.

Wildcat winners against Huntsville were Hunt, Kaemon Smith, Kody Sigmon, Kennedy Mitchell and Jump. Hunt (126) took a 9-1 win, Smith (132) won by a forfeit, Sigmon (152) won his match 4-1, Mitchell (170) by forfeit and Jump earned a second-period pin.