Enterprise wrestling goes 3-3 at Hoover tourney

Enterprise went .500 in its six matches Friday and Saturday at the Scott Rohrer Duals at Hoover, beating Tuscaloosa County 54-28, Prattville 51-27 and Daphne 54-30 and losing to powerhouse Arab 54-24, Smiths Station 55-24 and Vestavia Hills 73-3.

For the tournament, Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106-pound weight class) and Zach McFarland (113) both went 5-1 with both losing to Vestavia Hills. Holmes-Smith won four of her five matches off a pin with one forfeit. McFarland won three matches by pins and two by forfeit. McFarland lost to Zach Flurry 1-0 on a second period escape for his first loss of the season.

Dakotah Barber (285) went 3-2 with wins over Daphne, Prattville and Tuscaloosa County and losses to Smiths Station and Vestavia Hills. He did not wrestle against Arab.

Trace Woodward (120), Cody Kirk (126), Samuel Lynon (145), Will Gottsacker (152), Kaden Franke (170) and Brandon Messmer (182) all went 3-3 at the tournament.