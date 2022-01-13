Enterprise wrestling hopes to build off first state duals experience

Enterprise wrestling team’s first foray at a state duals meet wasn’t a pretty one Wednesday night, but head coach Matt Pipkins hopes the experience provides a taste and hunger for future state duals for his Wildcats.
“It was a high level that we needed to fight with,” Pipkins said of a 67-6 Class 7A opening-round loss to three-time defending state duals champion Thompson. “We knew it was going to be tough, but it was time to test ourselves and we went out there and tried to do our best. It just didn’t work out for us.”
The state duals match was the first for Enterprise in its four years after reviving the sport it had back in the 1960s and 1970s. Thompson, which has won eight state traditional titles since 2011 in addition to its three duals titles, was competing in its 14th state duals match since 2017.
Prior to Wednesday, only two Enterprise kids had competed on a state tournament level as senior Zach McFarland and freshman Cody Kirk previously wrestled at the state individual meet. Pipkins hopes Wildcat wrestlers build on Wednesday’s meet to experience state multiple times in the upcoming years.
“I thought it was great experience (for the kids),” Pipkins said. “With the lineup we had, we had only two kids who have actually wrestled at a state type meet. It was a good learning experience for these guys.
"Getting comfortable in an environment like this is what we needed and what every wrestler needed in order to grow and to get the mentality of wrestling a high-stakes dual meet.”
Wrestling on the Thompson Performance Activity Center stage and under a spotlight with the rest of the auditorium in darkness, the Wildcats couldn’t match the powerful and experienced Warriors, who have eight wrestlers on roster that placed in the top five at state last year, including three champions.
Enterprise’s lone victory was a forfeit win for 106-pound freshman Paxton Hanshaw.
Six Wildcat wrestlers, though, had strong battles before losing, four by decisions.
The meet began at 126 pounds and freshman Grier Hunt got it started on a good note for the Wildcats with a takedown off a fireman’s carry move just 19 seconds in against Henry Betke. It would turn out to be the only takedown by an EHS wrestler on the night.
Betke earned an escape with 52 seconds left in the opening period and a takedown with 11 seconds left for a 3-2 margin. The Warrior wrestler dominated from there in an 11-2 win.
Enterprise’s Kirk, competing at 140, was locked in a 2-2 tie after two periods against Thompson veteran Parker Edmondson. Edmondson chose the down position to start the third period and Kirk kept him down for the first minute, but the Warrior wrestler earned an escape with 42 seconds left and added a takedown 18 seconds later to take a 5-2 win.
EHS’s Kody Sigmon, a freshman, faced two-time defending state champion James Latona at 154. Though Latona dominated the match, Sigmon made him work, though, before finally losing on a third-period pin with 1:12 left in the match.
EHS junior Tony Jasso battled close in a 7-3 loss to Jeffery Tubbs at 197. Jasso, though, trailed just 4-3 going to the last period behind three escapes.
Freshman Kameron Stiffler, in the 115-pound match, faced Thompson’s Kiowa Vines, a fifth-place state finisher last year. Vines got an early takedown off a cradle, but Stiffler pushed off the mat and earned a powerful reverse to tie it.
Vines took control after that, but Stiffler fought off potential pins before Thompson’s wrestler earned the fall midway in the second period.
In the night’s highlight match – the final one – Enterprise’s McFarland, a third-place state finisher, wrestled Cory Jones, a two-time fourth-place state finisher.
Jones got behind McFarland for a takedown with 26 seconds left in the first period, but McFarland answered with an escape 10 seconds later to make it 2-1.
Jones, in the down position to start the second period, picked up an escape off the whistle to start the period to go up 3-1. He added a takedown 35 seconds later for a 5-1 lead. The Thompson wrestler gave McFarland an escape point 10 seconds later and a penalty point in the period’s final seconds, making it 5-3.
McFarland earned an escape off a scramble with 1:35 left to move within a point, but he couldn’t score again as Jones held on for a 5-4 win.
Four other matches at the meet ended in Thompson pins and three others forfeits to the Warriors.
Enterprise hosts the Boll Weevil Duals on Saturday at Wildcat Arena. The duals also feature Beauregard, Charles Henderson, Gulf Shores, Houston Academy and T.R. Miller. It starts at 10:30 a.m.