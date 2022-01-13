Enterprise wrestling hopes to build off first state duals experience

"Getting comfortable in an environment like this is what we needed and what every wrestler needed in order to grow and to get the mentality of wrestling a high-stakes dual meet.”

Wrestling on the Thompson Performance Activity Center stage and under a spotlight with the rest of the auditorium in darkness, the Wildcats couldn’t match the powerful and experienced Warriors, who have eight wrestlers on roster that placed in the top five at state last year, including three champions.

Enterprise’s lone victory was a forfeit win for 106-pound freshman Paxton Hanshaw.

Six Wildcat wrestlers, though, had strong battles before losing, four by decisions.

The meet began at 126 pounds and freshman Grier Hunt got it started on a good note for the Wildcats with a takedown off a fireman’s carry move just 19 seconds in against Henry Betke. It would turn out to be the only takedown by an EHS wrestler on the night.

Betke earned an escape with 52 seconds left in the opening period and a takedown with 11 seconds left for a 3-2 margin. The Warrior wrestler dominated from there in an 11-2 win.