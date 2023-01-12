Enterprise wrestling team advances to State Duals semifinals; one win from championship round

The Enterprise wrestling team is one win away from competing for a state championship after recording a historic first-ever state duals victory Thursday night in Mobile.

Powered by 10 individual match victories in the 14 weight classes, including six by pinfalls, the Wildcats routed the Baker Hornets 51-18 during the opening round of AHSAA Class 7A State Duals Tournament.

It was the first state duals win for EHS since restarting the sport in 2018. The ’Cats lost their only previous state duals last year to Thompson. The AHSAA has only held state duals since 2017.

Enterprise advances to the semifinals against the winner of the Daphne-Smiths Station duals that were postponed Thursday because of bad weather and moved to Monday night. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday night.

The semifinal winner advances to the state championship match next Friday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. against the Thompson-Huntsville winner at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. The losers will battle for third place at the same time.

In Thursday's win over Baker, the Wildcats got pinfall victories from Karter Stiffler (106 weight class), Paxton Hanshaw (113), Kameron Stiffler (120), Konnor Galvez (138), Cody Kirk (152) and Dezmon Thomas (285).

In addition, Grier Hunt *126) won by a forfeit, Kaemon Smith (145) claimed a 9-5 win, Sam Lynon (160) earned a 14-3 win and Brandon Bethea (182) captured a 10-6 win.

The EHS losses came at the 132, 170, 195 and 220 weight classes with two of those by decisions as Sam Bright (132) lost 4-2 and Xavier Henderson (220) lost 18-10. Kody Sigmon (160) and Marcus Holder (195) were the only ones who lost on a pinfall.

The dual started at the 106-pound weight class and the Wildcats seized command immediately, winning eight of the first nine matches to build an insurmountable 41-6 lead with five matches left.

Both teams had one point deducted from their team score for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.