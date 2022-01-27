Enterprise wrestling team competitive against 7A powers

ENTERPRISE --- Enterprise head wrestling coach Matt Pipkins knew his team faced uphill battles in Thursday night’s home tri-match against Smiths Station and Spain Park, two of the better Class 7A programs in the state, especially with forfeiting three classes.
Despite losing to the two elite programs, Pipkins felt the Wildcats gave both teams a competitive battle.
“You want to wrestle the toughest teams you can find and we wrestled hard,” Pipkins said. “I don’t think anybody went out there and gave in. We just kept fighting. Unfortunately, we didn’t get post (as many wins) as we wanted to. I felt we stood toe-to-toe with them. I was impressed with how much grit we wrestled with tonight.”
Enterprise lost 51-19 to Smiths Station, a state semifinalist in the recent state duals, and 52-22 to Spain Park, which finished fourth at last year’s state traditional meet. Smiths Station defeated Spain Park in the other dual, 43-23.
The meet was originally supposed to be a quad match, but Daphne did not come, leaving just three teams.
The meet was the last dual meet of the year for Enterprise, which finishes the season at the Beauregard Hornet Slam individual meet on Saturday then rests up until the Feb. 11-12 Class 7A South Section in Montgomery, a qualifier for the state meet in Huntsville on Feb. 17-19.
“Having this one as our last one was good as we will see one team (Smiths Station) at sectional and the other at state (Spain Park), so this showed us what we are up against,” Pipkins said. “Now the guys have to bring the intensity the next two weeks in practice.”
The Wildcats had to forfeit their three upper weight classes, giving each opponent 18 points without competition. On the mat, Enterprise won four of the 11 individual matches against Smiths Station and five of the 11 against Spain Park.
Senior Zach McFarland and freshman Kameron Stiffler both went 2-0 to highlight Wildcat performances. McFarland, a Brewton-Parker college signee who has won close to 140 matches with just 17 losses in his career, finished unbeaten in matches on the EHS campus over his four years.
On Thursday, McFarland won on a second-period pin over Smiths Station’s Jayden Sanford and on a first-period pin versus Spain Park’s Kyle Fairless.
Stiffler, meanwhile, captured a 12-2 decision over the Panthers’ Timothy Luttrell in the opening dual and claimed a 19-10 win over Nathaniel Philman in the second match. Stiffler led Philman 17-5, but almost got stuck in the final seconds before getting off his back and earning a late reverse to preserve the win.
Other Wildcat winners against Smiths Station were Ian Gillis, who celebrated senior night with a pin 41 seconds into the second period over Ethan Exum in the 160-pound weight class, and freshman Grier Hunt, who captured a 9-2 victory at 126-pounds over Richard Munguia.
Versus Spain Park, Kody Sigmon, Kaemon Smith and Cody Kirk joined McFarland and Stiffler in the winner’s circle.
Sigmon won the 152-pound weight class match over Alexander Mancill with a 3-0 decision. All three points – a one-point escape and a two-point takedown – came in the third period after the two were scoreless in the first two periods.
Smith earned a pin with 1:39 left in the second period over Hagen Holley in the 132-pound weight class. Smith, behind four takedowns, led 8-3 at the time of the pin.
Kirk, in the night’s final match, held off Brad Cummings 4-2. Kirk seized a 3-2 lead after the first period behind an escape and a takedown. He received a one-point escape when Cummings elected to have the EHS wrestler in the neutral position after Kirk chose down to start the third period.
Against Smiths Station, the Wildcats fell behind 20-0 as the Panthers earned two pins and two decisions in the first four matches. Bryson McDonald defeated Lemuel (Mico) Lynon 14-0 in the opening match at 132 and D’Sean Lee beat Enterprise’s Kirk 13-4 at 138 before Kyle Fontenot pinned Dylan Smith a minute into the 145 match and Ayden Rice pinned Sigmon in the third period at 152, 5:01 into the match.
Gillis put the Wildcats on the board with his pin, but Smiths Station won the next six matches – three by forfeits -- to seize a commanding 51-6 lead.
Panther wrestler Wylie Shomaker pinned Xavier Jump 42 seconds in the 172-pound match and Kylan Pace took a hard-fought 10-6 win over Keith Warren at 182 before consecutive forfeits at 195, 220 and 285.
Eli Sanders of Smiths Station captured a 12-2 win over Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw in the 106-pound weight class to finish the string of Panther wins.
Enterprise finished out the match strong with the wins from Stiffler, McFarland and Hunt.
Against Spain Park, the Jaguars’ Gabe Maddox pinned Enterprise’s Dylan Smith in the first period before Sigmon took his 3-0 decision at 152, making it 6-3 Jaguars after two matches.
Spain Park, though, would win the next seven matches to build a 46-3 advantage.
Jacob Roe pinned Samuel Lynon in the third period at 160, though Lynon, the Wildcat wrestler, had a 4-3 lead going into the last period. Jackson Mitchell defeated Jump 11-3 at 170, William Conton earned a second-period pin over Warren at 192 before the three EHS forfeits.
The Jaguars’ Patrick McQueeney pinned Hanshaw in the second period at 106 before Enterprise’s Stiffler stopped the Jaguar onslaught with his wild 19-10 win over Philman.
Bradley Williams won at 120 for Spain Park, pinning Enterprise’s Hunt in the second period.
Kaemon Smith and Kirk won the final two matches to help the Wildcats finish on a good note.
While he felt the effort was good by all the Wildcat wrestlers, Pipkins was particularly pleased at a few young wresters.
“Kameron was scary at the end for no reason (in Spain Park match), but overall I was pleased with him,” Pipkins said. “I was really pleased at both of my eighth graders – one who started the first match at 132 (Mico Lynon) and that kid he faced was definitely stronger than him, but he held on and kept wrestling the whole match. Kaemon Smith (the other eighth grader) wrestled the 132 (in the second match) and won. I thought that was great.”