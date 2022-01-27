Enterprise wrestling team competitive against 7A powers

“Having this one as our last one was good as we will see one team (Smiths Station) at sectional and the other at state (Spain Park), so this showed us what we are up against,” Pipkins said. “Now the guys have to bring the intensity the next two weeks in practice.”

The Wildcats had to forfeit their three upper weight classes, giving each opponent 18 points without competition. On the mat, Enterprise won four of the 11 individual matches against Smiths Station and five of the 11 against Spain Park.

Senior Zach McFarland and freshman Kameron Stiffler both went 2-0 to highlight Wildcat performances. McFarland, a Brewton-Parker college signee who has won close to 140 matches with just 17 losses in his career, finished unbeaten in matches on the EHS campus over his four years.

On Thursday, McFarland won on a second-period pin over Smiths Station’s Jayden Sanford and on a first-period pin versus Spain Park’s Kyle Fairless.

Stiffler, meanwhile, captured a 12-2 decision over the Panthers’ Timothy Luttrell in the opening dual and claimed a 19-10 win over Nathaniel Philman in the second match. Stiffler led Philman 17-5, but almost got stuck in the final seconds before getting off his back and earning a late reverse to preserve the win.