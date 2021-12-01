Enterprise wrestling team drops opening matches

Enterprise opened the season with losses to Baker and Foley on Tuesday night at Baker High School.

The Wildcats fell to host Baker 52-26 and to Foley 45-36.

Three Enterprise wrestlers went 2-0 on the night – Kameron Stiffler (113-pound weight class), Zach McFarland (120) and Cody Kirk (145).

Stiffler won both of his matches on pins. He pinned Baker’s Cleo Clemons in 25 seconds and pinned Foley’s Kameron Palmer right before the second-period buzzer. In the second match, he fell behind 7-0 in the opening part of the match, giving up a takedown and two near falls, but earned a reverse and three-point near fall to pull within 7-5 going to the second period.

McFarland pinned Baker’s Ray Sears 18 seconds into the second period and won by forfeit from Foley.

Kirk earned a 15-0 tech win over Baker’s Noah Pierce and pinned Foley’s Charles Boling midway in the second period.

In the Baker dual match, Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw won the 106-pound match with a pin 34 seconds in and the Wildcats’ Kody Sigmon won at 160 pounds with a sudden-death 9-7 overtime win.