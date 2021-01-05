Enterprise wrestling team wins tri-match

It had been nearly a month since the Enterprise wrestling team competed on the mats – partly because of COVID restrictions and partly because of the Christmas break.
The Wildcats dusted off some of the rust Tuesday in preparation for an intense stretch, winning a tri-match over Houston Academy and Dothan at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
Enterprise, which had not wrestled since Dcc. 12, took a 59-18 win over the host Raiders and a 72-0 win over a young Dothan Wolves' team, which had only four wrestlers competing.
Houston Academy finished out the tri-match with a 42-12 win over Dothan.
“We are probably a little rusty as they have had only about a week-and-a-half (of practice since returning), so I think today kind of awoke them up a little bit as far as it is a go-time now,” Enterprise head wrestling coach Matt Pipkins said.
“Hopefully, this week we will get it kind of straightened out when we go up to Hoover and wrestle like we need to beat some of those guys up there.”
Prior to the weekend meet in Hoover, the Wildcats will wrestle at Charles Henderson on Thursday.
Against Houston Academy, the Wildcats won four of the six individual matches in addition to earning six wins by forfeits.
After a Zach McFarland victory by forfeit in the 120-pound weight class, the Wildcats’ Trace Woodward earned a first-period pin 23 seconds into the 126 pound contest with HA’s Jett Vaudo.
Houston Academy, which had to wrestle without its standout Kennan Beaver (minor injury), surged ahead briefly at 18-12 with three straight wins – second-period pins by Lucius Renshaw at 132 over Layton Smith and by Andrew Gil over Austin Davis at 138 plus a forfeit to Jack Jones at 145.
The Wildcats dominated the rest of the match.
William Gottsacker earned a 17-1 tech fall victory over HA’s Chase Buntin, though Buntin made him work for the win, constantly battling off his back, denying a pin.
Enterprise’s Scott Hernandez won on a first-period pin with 30 seconds left over Jay Morris at 160 before the ’Cats received forfeits in four of the next five weight classes (Kaden Franke at 170, Brandon Messmer at 182, Carson Phillips at 220 and Dakotah Barber at 285). There was a double forfeit at 195.
Evelyn Holmes-Smith of Enterprise took the 106-pound weight class match over HA’s Trip Rane on a pin with 47 seconds left in the first period and the dual match ended with the Wildcats’ Kameron Stiffler receiving a forfeit win.
The teams held six exhibition matches after the completion of the dual with Enterprise winning five of the six.
Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw pinned HA’s John McDonald in the first period; Nicolas Rodriguez earned a 10-8 overtime win over Krish Anand with a sudden death takedown with 32 seconds left; Davis earned a 6-2 win over Jones; Ian Gillis earned a first-period pin over Morris and Stiffler pinned Rane with 31 seconds left in the first period.
HA’s Hughes Williams pinned Enterprise’s Loriah Castro with 12 seconds left in the second period in the other exhibition.
The Wildcats then beat Dothan, winning all four contested matches over the Wolves.
Castro pinned Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki with 56 seconds left in the first period at 132; Phillips pinned William Peacock with 1:38 left in the first period at 220. Barber pinned Brian Mitchell with 39 seconds left in the first before Smith-Holmes pinned Caleb Ham with 17 seconds left in the first period.
Enterprise received eight forfeits from Dothan and there were double forfeits in the other weight classes.
Two exhibition matches were held after the dual with Enterprise’s Phillips pinning Mitchell and Hanshaw pinning Ham, both in the first period.
Enterprise’s Pipkins thought there were several Wildcat standouts on the night.
“I thought Scott Hernandez, who is a first-year senior, wrestled an excellent match,” Pipkins said. “It is always a good feeling when someone pulls stuff out that we have done at practice. I thought he did a great job. Evelyn also did well. Overall, we did a lot of things right, but there is definitely stuff we need to clean up.”
Houston Academy and Dothan finished the tri-match with the Raiders winning the only two contested matches as forfeits dominated the dual. Houston Academy received six forfeits (Vaudo, 126; Gil, 138; Jones, 145; Morris, 152; and Buntin 160) and Dothan two forfeits (Peacock, 220; Mitchell, 285). There were double forfeits at five weight classes (113, 120, 170, 182 and 195).
In the contested matches, Williams pinned Piasecki in the second period at 132 pounds, though the Dothan wrestler fought off several pin efforts before losing. Rane pinned Ham with 18 seconds left in the 106 match.
There were two exhibition matches held with HA’s Vaudo earning a third-period pin over Piasecki and Dothan’s Ham holding off HA’s McDonald for a 6-5 win.
Despite the two losses, Dothan first-year coach Anthony Carter was pleased with his four eighth graders who competed. The matches were only the third and fourth ones for most of the team – the first since Dec. 3 – and were the first for Piasecki, who missed the first two matches because of an injury.
“Considering the long break, I was very pleased,” Carter said. “I was pleased with how we responded. We have a lot of young athletes – all eighth graders – facing high school kids so I was proud of the effort they gave.”
Like Enterprise and Dothan, Houston Academy was also competing for the first time since mid-December.
“We didn’t do as well as we could have for the Christmas break we just had, but I was proud of some of the young guys who are making progress,” Houston Academy coach Brian McDonald said. “I was proud of Hughes (Williams). He did better than I thought he would. He won both of them. I was glad to see Trip came around in the second match. Lucius did well of course.”