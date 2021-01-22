Enterprise wrestling team wins two dual matches

In the loss to Enterprise, Jack Jones won for the Raiders at 145 with an 11-7 decision over Samuel Lynon. Lucius Renshaw received a forfeit for the other HA win.

Five other Raiders lost individual matches, including Kennan Beaver, who lost for the first time this season after 15 wins. Beaver fell to Cody Kirk in a 126-pound match on a pin with 52 seconds left in the match.

In an exhibition match, Andrew Gil pinned Lynon with 44 seconds left in the first period.

In the dual against Charles Henderson, the Raiders had four wins by forfeits with John McDonald (106), Renshaw (138), Jones (145) and Morris (160) taking those victories.

Charles Henderson won the two contested matches at 132 and 152 with Hayden Bush pinning HA’s Hughes Williams in the first period and Jackson West pinning Chase Buntin in the second period.

The Trojans also received forfeit wins at 126, 182, 195, 220 and 285 to earn the 42-30 win. There were double forfeits at 120 and 170.

HA’s Beaver was not in the Raider lineup for the CHHS match because of a shoulder injury.

In an exhibition match, HA’s Krish Anand won an 11-7 decision over Brayden Nowling.