Enterprise wrestling trio earn titles at Youth AAU State Championships

It was sweet endings for three Enterprise Assassins Wrestling Club members Saturday at the Alabama Youth Wrestling Organization-AAU State Championships at Thompson Middle School in Alabaster.
Wrestling in the meet for the last time eligibility-wise, Paxton Hanshaw, Grier Hunt and Kameron Stiffler all earned state titles.
“They did a good job,” Assassins coach Kyle Stiffler said of the three eighth graders. “They all earned it. They had tough matches, but they fought through it and met their goal after two-three years of chasing it and coming up short.
"A couple of them got second last year, but this year – their last year in AYWO – it was nice to see them finish out on top.”
Hanshaw won his title at the Schoolboy 90-pound weight class. Stiffler captured his at Schoolboy 105 and Hunt claimed his at Schoolboy 110.
Hanshaw’s unusual path to the title
Hanshaw initially lost his opening match and battled through the consolations with two wins to earn third place. However, it was learned right after the finals, that his opening opponent – the eventual weight-class winner – was actually an ineligible ninth grader.
As a result, the Enterprise wrestler was inserted into the championship match against Sean Lydon of Huntsville’s Tennessee Valley Wrestling – and he had less than five minutes to get ready.
“I went out there kind of cold, but soon as I stepped on the mat, I finally got my mentality right,” Hanshaw said.
The early part of the opening two-minute period was mostly a feeling out process said Hanshaw, with nobody getting an advantage.
“Before the first period was over, I took a shot and finished with a single (leg takedown) and got behind him,” Hanshaw said of earning a two-point takedown with 44 seconds left in the period.
It was a similar script in the second period when Hanshaw, who chose the neutral position to start, earned a two-point takedown with eight seconds left in the period.
“I pushed his head (down) and spun around behind (for a takedown),” Hanshaw said as he went up 4-0.
To start the final two-minute period, Lydon chose the top position, forcing Hanshaw to the down defensive position.
“I was scared to move off bottom because I knew, ‘I could win this (if I don’t mess up),'" Hanshaw said. “I was kind of getting in my own little ball waiting for the time to run out.”
However, he was encouraged to start moving, so he did and finally got to a position where “I just stuffed his head, pushed away from him and starting running away from him,” giving him an escape point to seal up a 5-0 victory.
“I felt like all the hard work paid off as I finally won (a state title),” the third-year Assassin wrestler said of his reaction as the final second ticked off the clock. “It was my highest placing at state.”
After losing his opening match via a 15-0 tech fall, Hanshaw won a pair of consolation matches, both off his favorite pin move, a double chicken wing, and both within in the first minute.
Hunt pushes to title
After finishing runner-up last year, Hunt was motivated to win in his final time.
“I knew this was my last year to go after it and I knew I had to push hard to get it, so I did,” Hunt said.
After winning his first two matches on pins – one in the first period, the other in the third – Hunt reached the finals against Juan Solis of Warrior Wrestling Club (Thompson).
“I knew I had to be smart and not do any stupid things,” Hunt said. “I shot doubles (leg takedowns) and he would go right to his hips. I really couldn’t turn him much, so my coach said, ‘Let him up.’ Every time he would try to crawl out of the circle (to get out of bounds), I would let him and reshot through him.”
The Enterprise wrestler said he noticed early on that he could utilize his double-leg takedown at most any time.
“After my first takedown, I realized he was pretty easy to get to his hips,” Hunt said.
As a result, Hunt earned five takedowns – four of his favorite double-leg and one off a duck under – in a dominating 10-5 win in which he controlled throughout despite his opponent constant working to out of bounds.
Hunt seized a 6-3 lead during the first period off three takedowns and led 8-4 after two periods before finishing with the 10-5 win.
All five points Hunt gave up were one-point escapes he allowed to set up two-point takedowns.
“I was really excited that I did it,” Hunt said of how he felt after winning. “Super excited. Very pumped. I went over to my mom first and gave her hug. I gave coach (Stiffler) a hug and talked to my coaches for a little bit and then went to a group of people I knew there and got high fives and hugs.”
Hunt, who has wrestled for three years, but lost one year with an injury, called the title his top achievement to date in the sport.
“Probably the top, not wrestling wise, but achievement wise because I have been working toward the state title,” Hunt said.
From devastation to title
Kameron Stiffler admitted he left last year’s state meet with a bad feeling. He made sure he didn’t this time around.
“It means a lot because last year I got second and I was really devastated,” Stiffler said. “I really wanted to win this time because it was my last time to do a youth (state) tournament. I really wanted to win.”
He earned two early second-period pins – one of a half nelson and one off a wing pin move – to advance to the finals against his friend Garrett Jarvis of the Niceville Eagles Wrestling Club.
Jarvis got a takedown 28 seconds into the match for a 2-0 lead. After going out of bounds and resetting in the defensive position, Stiffler perfected a switch move to earn a two-point reverse with 52 seconds left in the period to tie it at 2-2.
The Niceville wrestler chose bottom to start the second period and Stiffler, working on top, nearly forced his opponent to his back four or five times, but couldn’t sustain it. He finally worked Jarvis over with 12 seconds left in the period for a three-point near fall and a 5-2 lead.
Stiffler chose top to start the third period and actually earned a two-point near fall off a cradle with 50 seconds left – though it was never officially recorded on the scoresheet. He allowed a two-point reverse seconds later, but reversed back with 20 seconds left straight into a two-point near fall to go up 9-4.
The two went out of bounds with seven seconds left and Stiffler, in the top position, stayed low on the restart and held on for the win.
“That felt real good,” Stiffler said of winning. “I didn’t think I was going to win state, but I went in with big heart and strong mind.”
He said title was a special one not only for him, but for the club owned by his dad, Kyle.
“It helps my dad and helps grow wrestling here because the more state champs, the better it looks on the coaches and the program, Stiffler said.
Others compete at meet
The three champions were among 13 Assassins wrestlers at the meet. In addition, three wrestlers from Dothan’s Patriots Wrestling Club also competed.
Karter Stiffler finished third in the Novice 75-pound weight class, while Liam Allen (Bantam 45-pound weight class) and Samuel Monday (Bantam 50) finished fourth for the Assassins.
Patriot wrestler J.T. Bachand finished third in the Novice 65 and Joshua Mercer fourth at Schoolboy 115.
Other Assassin wrestlers who competed were Kage Stiffler, Callan Koob, Cale Allen, Victor Cambron, Connor Poarch, Jonah Beaver and Kaemon Smith. Carson Shinaberry also competed for the Patriots.