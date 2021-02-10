Enterprise wrestling trio earn titles at Youth AAU State Championships

“I felt like all the hard work paid off as I finally won (a state title),” the third-year Assassin wrestler said of his reaction as the final second ticked off the clock. “It was my highest placing at state.”

After losing his opening match via a 15-0 tech fall, Hanshaw won a pair of consolation matches, both off his favorite pin move, a double chicken wing, and both within in the first minute.

Hunt pushes to title

After finishing runner-up last year, Hunt was motivated to win in his final time.

“I knew this was my last year to go after it and I knew I had to push hard to get it, so I did,” Hunt said.

After winning his first two matches on pins – one in the first period, the other in the third – Hunt reached the finals against Juan Solis of Warrior Wrestling Club (Thompson).

“I knew I had to be smart and not do any stupid things,” Hunt said. “I shot doubles (leg takedowns) and he would go right to his hips. I really couldn’t turn him much, so my coach said, ‘Let him up.’ Every time he would try to crawl out of the circle (to get out of bounds), I would let him and reshot through him.”