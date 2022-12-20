Enterprise wrestling trio win titles in Queen of the South tournament

ENTERPRISE – Led by individual tournament champions Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Mackenzie Schultz and Mallory Ladd, the Enterprise girls wrestling team earned third place at the inaugural Queen of the South Tournament on the EHS campus Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished with 144 points to outdistance fourth-place Thompson (106) at the two-day event. Sparkman, behind a champion at 185 and two late Daphne championship losses, rallied for the tournament title, edging the Trojans by four points, 200-196.

Dothan, the other Wiregrass program at the tournament, had a runner-up individual finish from Olivia Piasecki and finished in 10th place with 29 points.

Florida schools Choctawhatchee (81), Wewahitchka (65), Niceville (55.5) and Milton (42.5) finished fifth through eight with Northridge (36) in ninth place.

Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith, the tournament Most Valuable Wrestler, won the 120-pound weight class, Schultz the 165-weight class and Ladd the 235-pound class (heavyweight). All the championship finals were contested on the stage of the EHS Performance Arts Center (PAC) under spotlights.

“I am so proud of our champions,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “Evelyn was being Evelyn and the MVP. She stands out wherever she goes. I was really excited to see how Mackenzie came out and wrestled.

“She had intentions from the start and you could tell she was aggressive and mean. Mallory, in her first big tournament, was really good. She said she is going to be a force in the heavyweight division. It will be exciting to see how things pan out in January (at the state tournament).”

Holmes-Smith went 5-0 at the tournament, winning all five matches by pinfall, in taking her title.

“This was our first girls home tournament, so it was good to get out there and win it,” Holmes-Smith said.

The Wildcat sophomore, who won the state championship the last two years and is a Fargo All-American, defeated Thompson’s Kloe Robb in the championship by pinfall 51 seconds into the second period off a chicken wing and reverse half combination. She dominated the match, leading 12-2 at the time of the pin, sparked by four two-point double leg takedowns.

“I love working in my double legs (takedowns),” Holmes-Smiths said. “It is my favorite (move) because you can get a lift (the opponent up).”

Takedowns were a strong part of her winning during the tournament.

“I was getting in my shots (for takedowns),” Holmes-Smith said. “I was able to get in my shots pretty cleanly.”

In taking the five wins, Holmes-Smith remained undefeated at 22-0 on the season.

“To me, she is the No. 1 wrestler in our state (regardless of weight division),” Fells said.

Schultz, competing in arguably the toughest weight class of the tournament with four of the top wrestlers in the event, defeated two-time state champion and Super 32 All-American Kaylee Holder of Daphne in the championship of the 165-weight class on a pin midway in the second period off a half-nelson. She was leading 5-1 at the time.

“It feels good to win the title,” Schultz said.

It was Schultz’s second win of the year over Holder, matching a 7-3 decision earlier in the season.

“I just tried be careful not to get into a headlock with her as she likes the head and arm,” Schultz.

The Wildcat sophomore seized command quickly with a takedown 30 seconds into the match and added a three-point nearfall with 1:07 left in the first period.

“I usually come out aggressive in most of my matches to usually set them off,” Schultz.

Other than giving up a penalty point, Schultz stayed on top of Holder, controlling the match before earning the pin.

“I tried to break her down and stay on top of her with heavy hits (to the head) to make sure she couldn’t get back up and try for points or go for the pin,” Schultz.

Like Holmes-Smith, Schultz improved to 22-0 on the season.

Ladd, who like Holmes-Smith and Schultz is a sophomore, went 3-0 in the tournament with two byes in the four-wrestler 235 bracket with all the wins coming by pinfalls.

“It feels really nice actually,” Ladd said of winning. “I was expecting a lot more matches, a lot more heavyweights (at the tournament), but I am really happy with the competition I did get.”

Ladd said she took a calm approach to the tournament, which helped her focus in her matches.

“I came in with a calm mindset and wanted to perform to the best of my ability,” Ladd said.

She captured the title with a pin midway in the second period (3:06) over Sparkman’s Aliza Wix-Amaya in the championship match. She was up 7-1 at the time of the pinfall.

Her strategy was “keeping her down, keeping her head down in the mat with a lot of pressure so she was uncomfortable.

“I was doing a lot of power halfs and getting my elbow in her back and neck, making her uncomfortable.”

Ladd, a first-year high school wrestler, improved to 9-0 on the season.

Dothan’s Piasecki finished runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. She went 3-1 at the tournament, with three pins, all in the first 30 seconds. However, she lost in the finals to Daphne’s Kalyse Hill, a defending state champion and Super 32 qualifier. Hill earned the win on a pin midway in the second period (3:04).

“I am honestly proud that I didn’t do that bad against a really good girl,” Piasecki said.

Overall, the Dothan sophomore said she exceeded her expectations at the tournament.

“Honestly, it (my expectation) was a lot worse than I did,” Piasecki said. “I did better than I thought I would.”

Other Enterprise results

In addition to the three champions, Enterprise had a third-place finish from Denasia Lockhart in the 185-pound weight class (3-1 tournament record, including a third-place pinfall over Thompson’s Breanna Polk) and fourth-place finishes from Ambrielle McKim (107 weight class, 2-3 record) and Naomi Belgrave (145, 1-3 with two byes).

Ally Wittman (100, 2-3) took fifth place, while Shalana Phillips (165, 1-4) placed sixth and Asa Richardson (138, 1-5) seventh. Other wrestlers competing were Lauren Welch (120, 0-4), Emma Thomas (126, 0-4) and Mary McBride (145, 0-3).

Other Dothan results

Three other Dothan wrestlers besides Piasecki competed, but all went winless. The three were Kyra Mercer (100), Tyra Mercer (107) and Adayani Hernandez (114).

List of champions

Daphne had four individual champions (Alanah Girard, 100; McKenzie Nguyen, 107; Jenna McDonald, 114 and Kalyse Hill, 132), while Sparkman had three champs (Akerah Artis, 145; Reagan Grant, 152 and Joy Hawkins, 185). Milton had one champion (Aireaana Gavere, 138) as did Northridge (Elizabeth Rosentiel, 126).

Eight of the 12 tournament champions remained undefeated overall on the season – Daphne’s McDonald (21-0) and Hill (20-0), Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith (22-0), Schultz (22-0) and Ladd (9-0), Sparkman’s Artis (18-0) and Hawkins (9-0) and Milton’s Gavere (6-0).

Championship Results

100 pounds

Alanah Girard (Daphne) over Isabella Wall (Niceville), (Fall, 0:47)

107

McKenzie Nguyen (Daphne) over Jillee Jim (Sparkman), (Fall, 0:23)

114

Jenna McDonald (Daphne) over Lynleigh Weltzin (Thompson), (Fall, 0:26)

120

Evelyn Holmes-Smith (Enterprise) over Kloe Robb (Thompson), (Fall, 2:51)

126

Elizabeth Rosentiel (Northridge) over Mackenzie Hollingsworth (Thompson), (Fall, 1:31)

132

Kalyse Hill (Daphne) over Olivia Piasecki (Dothan), (Fall, 3:04)

138

Aireaana Gavere (Milton) over Aenaya Vines (Thompson), (Tech fall, 16-0; 5:38)

145

Akerah Artis (Sparkman) over Annabella Harris (Daphne), (Fall, 2:37)

152

Reagan Grant (Sparkman) over Katerina Nutter (Sparkman), (Fall, 1:58)

165

Mackenzie Schultz (Enterprise) over Kaylee Holder (Daphne) (Fall, 3:26)

185

Joy Hawkins (Sparkman) over Charity Collier (Sparkman), (Fall, 0:53)

235

Mallory Ladd (Enterprise) over Aliza Wix-Amaya (Sparkman), (Fall, 3:06)