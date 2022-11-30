Enterprise wrestling wins pair of matches

The Enterprise wrestling team defeated Opelika 42-38 and Central of Phenix City 48-27 during high school wrestling action Tuesday night at the Enterprise High secondary gym.

Enterprise trailed in the Opelika dual 26-24 with five matches left, but the Wildcats won three of those remaining contests, including pinfall wins by Cody Kirk at 152 and Sam Lynon at 160 to secure the team win. Xavier Henderson (195) won by forfeit to finish the match after two Opelika victories put the Bulldogs in front for a brief moment.

Other winners for Enterprise against Opelika were Karter Stiffler (106), Paxton Hanshaw (113), Kameron Stiffler (120) and Grier Hunt (126). Kameron Stiffler won on a third-period pin over John Ambrocio, while the others won by forfeits.

Sam Bright (132) lost a 6-4 decision at 132, Konner Galvez an 10-1 decision at 138, while Kaemon Smith (145), Dylan Smith (170), Andrew Braman (182) and Groshawn Sellers (285) all lost on pins.

The Wildcats also forfeited at 220 pounds.

Versus Central, Enterprise won nine of the 14 weight classes. Sellers won by a pin in the 285-pound weight class followed by a Karter Stiffler 7-3 win at 106 pounds, a Hanshaw first-period pin at 113 and a Kameron Stiffler third-period pin at 120. Hunt earned a second-period pin at 126 and Sam Bright took 8-3 victory at 132 as EHS led 36-6.

After Central wins at 138 and 145, Kirk pinned his 152-pound opponent and Lynon pinned his 160 foe, both in the second period. Henderson won a forfeit at 195 for the final victory.

Galvez lost at 138 o n a second-period pin, Kaemon Smith fell 11-6 at 145 and Dylan Smith on a late first-period pin.