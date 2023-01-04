Enterprise wrestling wins three region matches; earns runner-up

The Enterprise wrestling team won three Class 7A, Region 2 dual matches Wednesday night at Prattville High School, securing runner-up in the region and a spot in the state region dual tournament.

Enterprise finished 6-1 in region action, losing only to Smiths Station. The Wildcats have to travel to the 7A, Region 1 winner, most likely Baker, next Friday in the opening round of the eight-team, single elimination state dual format.

In a winner take the runner-up spot match, EHS beat Prattville in Wednesday’s finale, 47-28. The ’Cats overcame an early 16-6 deficit as the Lions won three of the first four individual duals to start the match, doing so at the 182, 195 and 220 weight classes. Kody Sigmon (170) had the EHS win, earning a third-period pin with 16 seconds left.

Groshawn Sellers earned a victory by pinfall for EHS in the 285-pound weight class and the match flipped over to the lighter weights and Enterprise won four straight there to build a 34-16 advantage. Earning the four wins were Karter Stiffler (forfeit at 106), Paxton Hanshaw (first-period pin with two seconds left at 113), Kameron Stiffler (10-2 win at 120) and Grier Hunt (first-period pin with 32 seconds left at 126).

After a Prattville win at 132, Enterprise sealed up the victory with wins at 138, 145 and 152 behind Konner Galvez (8-0), Kaemon Smith (4-0) and Cody Kirk (pin in 19 seconds).

Prattville won the final individual match at 160.

Prior to the dual with Prattville, Enterprise defeated Auburn 55-15 and Jeff Davis 78-6.

In the Auburn dual, the Wildcats won 11 of the 14 weight classes. Kameron Stiffler (126), Smith (152), Sigmon (170) and Xavier Henderson (220) all won on second-period pins, while Karter Stiffler (106, 20-4), Sam Bright (132, 6-3), Lemuel Lynon (145, 6-1), Kirk (160, 2-0) and Brandon Bethea (182, 17-2) won on decisions. Evan Nelson (120) and Marcus Holder (195) won by forfeits.

In the Jeff Davis dual, there were only three contested matches as the Vols only had three wrestlers. Enterprise won two of those as both Bethea (182) and Holder (195) won on second-period pins.

The other 10 wins were by forfeits. Karter Stiffler (106), Paxton Hanshaw (113), Kameron Stiffler (120), Hunt (126), Bright (132), Galvez (138), Lynon (145), Smith (152), Kirk (160) and Sigmon (170) received the forfeits.

Enterprise competes at the Panhandle Championships in Mosley (Fla.) this weekend.