Enterprise wrestling wins two at T.R. Miller

Enterprise won a pair of dual matches at T.R. Miller Tuesday, downing the host Tigers 72-12 and beating Elberta 46-28.

Against T.R. Miller, the Wildcats won seven of the nine contested matches, all on pins, and gained five forfeit wins. Winning by pins were Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106), Trace Woodward (120), Cody Kirk (126), Austin Davis (132), Scott Hernandez (160), Brandon Messmer (182) and Carson Philllips (195). Receiving forfeit wins were Kameron Stiffler (113), Nicolas Rodriguez (138), Samuel Lynon (145), Will Gottsacker (152) and Dakotah Barber (285).

T.R. Miller’s wins came at 170 by Earl Dolihite over Kaden Franke and Dustin Godwin at 220 over Kai Johnson.

Versus Elberta, the Wildcats won seven on-mat matches, six by pins and one by a major decision, while winning one other by forfeit.

Winning by a pin were Holmes-Smith (106), Woodward (120), Davis (132), Hernandez (160), Franke (170) and Barber (285). Messmer took a 16-5 major decision win at 182 over Elberta’s Caleb Ossler. Rodriguez (138) received the forfeit win.

Stiffler lost a 12-1 decision to Robert Medolla at 113, Kirk dropped a 10-9 decision to Colton Sullivan at 126 and Lynon fell 10-3 to Joseph Prochazka at 145. Gottacker lost by pin to Dylan Maddux at 152, while Phillips and Johnson lost on pins at 195 and 220 to Aiden Stewart and Conner Clopton.