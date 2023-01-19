Enterprise wrestling wins two Thursday home dual matches

The Enterprise boys wrestling team won two dual home matches Thursday night on Military Night on the EHS campus, beating Brewbaker Tech 69-6 and Pike Road 45-33.

Against Brew Tech, the Wildcats won six of the contested seven matches and received six forfeit victories.

Ryan Burke earned a 33-second pin at the 145-pound weight class, Ericson Kahle captured a 16-second pin at 152 and Kody Sigmon won at 160 on a pin 1:09 into the match. Brandon Bethea won a 5-4 decision at 170, Marcus Holder claimed a pin 2:30 into the 182 match and Xavier Henderson won by pinfall 2:33 into the 195 match.

Receiving forfeit victories for Enterprise were Karter Stiffler (106), Jaalil Cohen (113), Kameron Stiffler (120), Grier Hunt (126), Lemuel Lynon (138) and Dezmon Thomas (285).

The lone Brewbaker Tech win came at 132 as Zachery McCree pinned Enterprise’s Christopher Willard 1:16 into the match.

There was a double forfeit at the 220-weight class.

Against Pike Road, the Wildcats earned five wins by pinfall, two forfeits and one match by a decision to take the dual.

Winning by pins were Kameron Stiffler (120 weight class, 1:15 into match), Hunt (126, 1:11), Kaemon Smith (152, 1:42), Sam Lynon (160, 1:26) and Henderson (220, 1:29). Lemuel Lynon (138) won by a 7-3 decision, while Holder (195) and Thomas (285) received the forfeit wins.

Pike Road won at six weight classes with all by pinfall except at 132 where Jake Bryant took an 11-4 decision.

Wrestling for Enterprise in the losses were Karter Stiffler (106), Cohen (113), Sam Bright (132), Burke (145), Andrew Braman (170) and Bethea (182).