Enterprise's Blackmon named coach of Alabama all-star team

MONTGOMERY – A Wiregrass head coach will lead the Alabama all-stars during the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in December.

Enterprise head football coach Ben Blackmon was announced by the AHSAA as the head coach for the Alabama team during the 37th edition of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic set for December 16 at Hattiesburg, Miss., on the campus of Southern Miss University.

Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) made the announcement Friday. The AHSAA and AHSADCA, in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC), administer the all-star game each year.

“Coach Blackmon is one of our state’s most dedicated football coaches. We are excited to have him lead this year’s talented group of players,” Dean said in the AHSAA release. “His leadership, passion, and past experience coaching the Alabama-Mississippi Game will make this a wonderful experience for our student-athletes. We are looking forward to seeing this team compete in Hattiesburg next December.”

Blackmon just finished his first season at Enterprise this past fall, leading the Wildcats to an 8-4 record and to the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs. He has a career record of 137-56 with tenures at Greenville, Gulf Shores and Spanish Fort in addition to Enterprise.

“It is a huge honor to be selected as the head coach for Alabama’s All-Stars,” said Blackmon. “I had the chance to coach in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi Game. It was an incredible experience. I think all our receivers selected ended up in the NFL (Henry Ruggs III, Kadarius Toney, Nico Collins, Marcus Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene). The relationships you can build in this game with fellow coaches and with players is incredible.”

Collins is currently with the Houston Texans, Toney plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, Ruggs was a first-round draft pick with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene is starting cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, and Jones is a receiver, corner and return specialist for the New England Patriots.

Blackmon said the teams on both sides take immense pride in representing their states during the Classic.

“Winning this game is important to our players, coaches and our state. I am humbled that the AHSAA has selected me to be the head coach,” Blackmon said.

He also has coached in the Alabama North-South All-Star Classic twice – including serving on the South squad last December in the South’s 42-7 win.

Blackmon’s first head coaching role was at Greenville (2007-11) where the Tigers were 31-14 over four seasons, highlighted by an 11-1 record in 2009. He then directed Gulf Shores for four seasons (2011-14), leading the Dolphins to a 21-20 record, including a playoff team in 2013.

His biggest success came at Spanish Fort from 2015-21 as he amassed a 77-18 over seven years with the Toros, highlighted by an undefeated Class 6A state title team in 2015 and Class 6A state runner-up teams in 2019 and 2020. Six of his seven teams advanced to the state quarterfinals and all won at least nine or more games. He amassed a 49-5 region record and a 20-6 record in state playoffs games while at Spanish Fort.

After graduating from Lee of Montgomery in 1996, Blackmon attended Troy University as a regular student for his first two years before helping out Troy and head football coach Larry Blakeney for a couple of seasons.

Alabama won last year’s All-Star Classic game 14-10 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium to up its series record to 25-11.

The annual All-Star Football Classic, pitting the top high school senior players in each state, was played at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1988-2010, and at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl from 2011-2014 and has rotated between Alabama and Mississippi ever since.

Dean also announced Friday that Kirk Johnson of Montgomery Catholic High School and Lee Ozmint of Arab High School have been selected to serve as head coaches for the South and North, respectively, in the 67th annual North-South All-Star Classic to be played one week later at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium next December.

The complete All-Star staffs and players for the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic and North-South All-Star Classic will be announced at a later date, said AHSADCA Director Dean.

The annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic was moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2020 and will be played there next December. The date and time are still to be determined.