Enterprise football standout Keion Dunlap said he felt loved by the University of Indiana coaching staff.

On Monday night, Dunlap showed the love back, committing to play for the Hoosier program after visiting the Bloomington campus over the weekend.

“They were showing me a lot of love and they showed me I was priority for them,” said Dunlap in an interview with the Dothan Eagle on Thursday.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, Dunlap announced his decision Monday night on social media. He chose Indiana over SEC schools Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and offers from major schools Coastal Carolina, Maryland, Penn State, Troy, UAB and UCF plus Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

Dunlap is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which also lists him as the 55th-ranked safety in the country and the 28th-top prospect in the state of Alabama in the current senior class.

Also a star basketball player at Enterprise, Dunlap enjoyed his weekend visit to Indiana, the only school he officially visited.

“The stadium seemed like a one-shop place as it had everything inside it,” Dunlap said. “It is a good college city where not too much bad happens. It seems like a calm and collected area. I am ready to go up there and play.”

Dunlap was a part of a strong recruiting group that visited Indiana this past weekend.

“I was the only safety they flew up there (last week) and I took that into consideration,” Dunlap said. “They showed me all the love and made me feel they needed me, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Though Indiana was his only official visit, Dunlap said he did took unofficial visits to Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State and Alabama, though has not received an official offer from the last two schools.

At Enterprise, Dunlap has played a variety of positions on the field, including running back.

“He is a versatile and a very good athlete,” Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said. “He is strong. He is physical. He runs well, changes direction well. He can play a multitude of positions – whether it is defense playing in the second or third level or playing in the backfield on offense. He is a very versatile athlete and I think that is what excites these colleges about him.”

Dunlap said all of the colleges expressed interest in him on defense as a safety.

“Keion is a high character kid who works really hard and tries to do right by others,” Blackmon sad. “I think the future is bright for him going forward.”

Enterprise’s Winters also getting lot of major looks

In addition to Dunlap, several other Enterprise players are getting college recruiting interest, including junior Eric Winters.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Winters, who can play in the secondary and at linebacker, has received 19 major college offers, including from nine current SEC schools plus Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.

The list of SEC schools (in alphabetical order) to offer are Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Others to offer include Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Troy, UAB and UCF.

Blackmon expects Alabama might also offer the standout.

Rated a four-start recruit by most recruiting services, Winters is rated the seventh best linebacker in the country in his junior class and 44th best overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

“They (college coaches) say they like the way I am versatile,” Winters said. “They see that I am at a different spot almost every play. I may play special teams, defense and offense in a game.”

Though he plays various roles at Enterprise, most colleges see him at linebacker or at safety at the next level. Winters feels he likely will be a linebacker when he enters college in 2025.

“I like safety, but eventually I think I am going to get a little too big to play safety and they will put me in the (linebacker) box,” Winters said.

Winters said he plans to narrow his list of schools sometimes during this junior year.

“He is highly intelligent,” Blackmon said. “He can play multiple positions. He has a real high IQ and plays well to the ball. He has great length and athletic ability. He will be a real good pick up at the college level for somebody.

“They like his size. They like his range. Those are the biggest things. Then when they hear us talk about his intelligence and his football I.Q. they like that too.”

Last fall as a sophomore, Winters was in 67 tackles over 10 games, averaging 6.1 per game, with two tackles for a loss, including a quarterback sack. He also had three interceptions and returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown. In addition, he returned three kickoffs for more than 60 yards and blocked three punts during the season.

Several other Wildcat seniors – defensive end Fred Vili, linebacker J.T Hooten, lineman Caden Anderson and defensive end/wide receiver Jordan Knight – are all receiving smaller school interest.