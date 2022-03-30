Enterprise's Evelyn Holmes-Smith earns All-America honors at national wrestling meet

Add another impressive accomplishment to Evelyn Holmes-Smith’s already glittering wrestling resume.

The Enterprise High freshman girls wrestler captured sixth place in the girls 112-pound weight class Sunday at the 33rd Annual NHSCA High School National wrestling tournament at Virginia Beach, Va., earning All-American honors.

The All-America honors add to national titles as a 13-year-old and two state of Alabama titles Holmes-Smith has won in recent years.

“It really was a good tournament,” said Holmes-Smith, who was representing the Enterprise Assassins Wrestling Club at the meet. “I started out pretty sick going in there so it was rough, but it was a good tournament and I was proud of how I did.”

The latest accomplishment ranks up there among her biggest, especially considering the scope of the prestigious event, which featured more than 5,000 boys and girls wrestlers overall. It was also her first national event at the high school level.

Holmes-Smith’s 112-pound weight class featured 34 wrestlers, including several nationally ranked girls

“It is the biggest bracket I have had in girls and I ended up doing better than I did at Super 32,” Holmes-Smith said, referring to another top-level meet she has competed in. She, however, has not placed at the Super 32.

Sunday’s meet, according to Holmes-Smith, was also the highest quality of girls wrestling she has competed against with several nationally ranked wrestlers in her bracket. Holmes-Smith is among those nationally ranked as she was ranked 25th in February’s listing of girls wrestlers at 112 pounds by USA Wrestling, Flo Wrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Entering the high quality meet, Holmes-Smith had a simple approach to the competition.

“Just wrestle my hardest,” Holmes-Smith said. “I was just hoping to place, which I did. I wanted to win it, but I knew I would have to face Faith Cole, who is on the world team. But my focus was to wrestle as hard as I could and place as high as I could.”

Despite battling some coughing and drainage issues, Smith started off strong, earning a pin 20 seconds into the second period over Victoria Orender of Massachusetts in her opening match, hitting a double-leg takedown six seconds into the period, leading to the fall. She had a 6-1 lead at the time of the pin

“I was so tired and I had this drainage going (from the allergies), but I felt ready to wrestle,” Holmes-Smith said. “I pinned her in the second period, so I felt good after that. It was a good match and I was glad to get the nerves out.”

In her second match, she faced Ella-Lina Gonzalez of Tennessee. Gonzalez earned a 2-point takedown six seconds in, getting an ankle and bringing Holmes-Smith down. However, the Enterprise wrestler came back with a one-point escape with 57 seconds left in the period and eventually earned a two-point takedown, getting around the Tennessee wrestler as the two were on the mat.

Gonzalez, though, earned a two-point reverse off a switch from the bottom position in the final seconds of the period to go up 4-3 heading to the second period.

Starting the second period, Gonzalez was in the down position and earned another escape with 49 seconds left to go up 5-3, but Holmes-Smith tied it with a takedown with 27 seconds left and it stayed 5-5 through rest of the period.

Holmes-Smith choose the down position to start the third period and earned an escape with 1:22 left and added a takedown with 52 seconds left to seize an 8-5 lead. She then rode out the match to maintain the lead and win the match.

“I watched the girl (in a previous match) and she looked pretty good, but I was ready to wrestle,” Holmes-Smith said. “I scored two early in the third period to get ahead and I just rode her out the rest of the match.”

That moved the Enterprise wrestler to the third round against Audrey Scherer of Missouri, who was an honorable mention right below the top 25 in the national rankings.

Holmes-Smith fell behind 3-0 off a second-period escape and takedown by Scherer, but the EHS wrestler turned it around with a reversal and a three-point near fall in the period’s final 45 seconds to go up 5-3 into the third period.

Holmes-Smith had the option to start the period and chose the down position. Scherer stuck in legs and continually tried to turn Holmes-Smith onto her back behind a variety of moves, including crossfaces and power halfs, but was unsuccessful. However, the official docked Holmes-Smith for stalling three times, giving Scherer a point on each of the last two to tie the match. The last stalling call came with five seconds left.

The match went to sudden death overtime and Holmes-Smith was able to get leverage inside on a double-leg takedown 15 seconds in to win the match 7-5.

“That was probably my best match,” Holmes-Smith said. “It was a good match-up. She was really strong.”

With the win, Holmes-Smith secured her All-America honor (top eight placers) and advanced to the semifinals and a match-up with highly regarded Faith Cole of Missouri. Cole is a four-time state champion who finished her high school career with an unbeaten 117-0 record. She has signed a scholarship to wrestle in college at Iowa.

Cole, as she did most of the day, dominated the match, earning a 5-0 lead before pinning Holmes-Smith 20 seconds into the second period. Cole went on to win the individual weight class, allowing only four points in five matches.

“Obviously she is really good, but I felt confident going in,” Holmes-Smith said. “It was a pretty quick turnaround from my last match and I basically really couldn’t do anything. She got on top of me and rode the heck out of me and she eventually pinned me.

“I wasn’t too mad after that one. I definitely felt I could have done better against her, maybe score a couple of times on her, but it was not a good match-up for me.”

The loss dropped Holmes-Smith to the losers bracket. Still bothered by coughing and drainage issues and wrestling her fifth and sixth matches in less than four hours, Holmes-Smith began to feel like she wore down and struggled in both, losing on a second-period pin to Missouri’s Jessa Joiner and a first-period pin to New York’s Teegan Sibble.

“I had no energy and I wrestled so bad those last two,” Holmes-Smith said. “I felt so out of it, just weak. I wrestled, but I was so tired out there.

“I feel I could beat both of them, especially the last one.”

Despite the ending, she still earned a sixth-place finish and the All-America honor.

Eleven other Enterprise wrestlers compete: Holmes-Smith wasn’t the only Enterprise Assassin wrestler at the prestigious event as 11 boys members competed.

Freshman Kameron Stiffler had the best performance, going 3-2 at 120 pounds and finishing 23rd out of 128 wrestlers. Kaemon Smith went 2-2 in the middle school boys 127-pound weight class and Karter Stiffer went 2-2 in the middle school boys 90-pound division.

Grier Hunt (freshman 126 and Kody Sigmon (freshman 152) both went 1-2.

Other wrestlers were Sam Lynon (junior 160), Sam Bright (sophomore, 120), Paxton Hanshaw (freshman 106), Evan Nelson (freshman boys, 112), and Michael Mayoral (middle school, 105). All finished 0-2.