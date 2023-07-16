Enterprise wrestling standout Evelyn Holmes-Smith earned a career best finish in the prestigious Fargo nationals in North Dakota this weekend.

Holmes-Smith finished fourth in the 122-pound weight class on Sunday after going 5-2 in the weight division during the USMC/USAW Junior and 16U National Freestyle Tournament at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

The National Freestyle tournament is considered the biggest junior tournament in the country.

The Enterprise High junior earned her fourth-place finish in a weight class that featured 80 girls, the most of any weight division at the tournament. She finished sixth in her two previous tournaments in Fargo.

Holmes-Smith opened this year’s tourney with four straight wins on Saturday to reach the semifinal round. She defeated Maritea Martinez of Texas by pinfall before beating Avaeh Smith of Iowa (7-0), Ava Strayer of Indiana (6-0) and Justice Anthony of West Virginia (8-4).

On Sunday, she lost the semifinal match to Oklahoma’s Bella Williams by technical superiority (10-0), but bounced back to beat Michigan’s Isabella Cepak (11-4) to reach the third-place match. However, she lost 7-2 to South Dakota’s Regina Stoeser.

It was the second-best career performance in a national tournament for Holmes-Smith as she previously placed second at the USA Girls Folkstyle, but this weekend’s event is considered a bigger tournament.

Overall there were 750 girls entered in the 16U women’s freestyle competition, a new record, besting last year’s previous record by 222 wrestlers.

Other area wrestlers compete at Fargo: Three other Wiregrass girls wrestlers competed in Fargo this weekend, including two with ties to Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan.

Recent Northside Methodist Academy graduate and Huntingdon University signee Tristin Robinson competed in the Jr. Women’s 144-weight class. She finished 0-2, losing by technical superiority to Oklahoma’s Corin Lowe (11-0) and by pinfall to Katelyn Schmidt of Kansas.

Teegan Robinson, Tristin’s younger sister, wrestled in the 16U 164-pound weight class, going 0-2. She lost by pinfall to California’s Camilla Granado and lost 13-2 to Alaska’s Jessailah Thammavongsa.

In addition, Enterprise’s Mallory Ladd went 0-2 in the 200-pound weight class. She lost by pinfall to Savannah Isaac of Ohio and by technical superiority to Nebraska’s Martha Hinneh (11-0).